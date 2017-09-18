COMING UP THIS WEEK: Sept. 18-24

Monday, September 18 through Friday, September 22

The Sheyenne Valley Friends of Animals and the Valley City Veterinary Hospital are teaming up for Spay/Neuter Week. The Valley City veterinarians are offering a 15 percent discount and SVFA will provide $25 toward each spay/neuter. Shots must be up to date; if not they will be provided at the owner’s expense. There are only 40 spay/neuter appointments available. Call the Valley City Veterinary Hospital for an appointment at 701-845-3662 and mention Spay/Neuter Week to take advantage of the discounts.

Monday, September 18

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Farmers Market will be in the Shopko parking lot in Valley City from 4-6 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Happy Crafts is at 5 p.m.

The sixth annual Barnes County Sheriff’s Deputies vs. Valley City State University Vikings Football Game will be held at 7 p.m. at Shelly Ellig Field. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Barnes County Sheriff’s Deputies Programs.

Tuesday, September 19

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

Fingal American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 2 p.m. at the Fingal City Hall. LaVette is the hostess.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Pirate Story Hour is at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 20

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Sara Engler is at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with the Valley City Police Department is at 10:30 a.m.

Valley City Congregational United Church of Christ will host its free harvest supper from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The menu will feature soups from locally grown foods, sandwiches, desserts and refreshments. Those who plant to attend the event are asked to bring a non-perishable item for the Barnes County Food Pantry and should RSVP to 701-845-1944 or 701-845-2258 and leave a message with the number attending.

Thursday, September 21

Farmers Market will be in the Shopko parking lot in Valley City from 4-6 p.m.

Barnes County Senior Center parmesan chicken supper with entertainment by Carole Bjorge is at 5:30 p.m.

A public input meeting regarding Valley City’s comprehensive and transportation plan will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club. This open house is a Vision, Challenges and Opportunities Workshop with a formal presentation at 6:30 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library In Knots Crochet is at 6:30 p.m.

The Monroe Doctrine, a local bluegrass band, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Vault Coffee Shop, Bakery and Center for the Arts in Valley City.

Friday, September 22

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Music and Movement is at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, September 23

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Lego Club meets at 10:30 a.m.

Sheyenne River Valley Chapter of the North Country Trail is hosting a Public Lands Day event. Meet at the Rosebud Visitors Center at 11 a.m. to carpool to the Ekre Preserve near Leonard for a moderate six-mile hike. The hike will leave the Ekre Trailhead at 1 p.m. Pack a lunch to enjoy before the hike.

Saturday, September 23-Sunday, September 24

Sheyenne Valley Arts and Crafts Association Fall Festival will be held in Fort Ransom.

Sheyenne Riverbend Farm annual Fall Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Farm is located at 3716 117th Ave SE, Valley City, three miles south of I-94 exit 292.

Sunday, September 24

St. Boniface Church in Wimbledon will host its annual Turkey Fall Supper, Bazaar and Silent Auction from 4 to 7 p.m.

The District 24 Republicans sixth annual Fall Roundup will be held at Chautauqua Park with a social at 5 p.m. and dinner and a pie auction following. Speakers include U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer, ND Public Service Commissioner Brian Kroshus, ND Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring and ND Sen. Tom Campbell, Grafton. For more information, call 701-845-9673.