COMING UP THIS WEEK: Sept. 11-17

Monday, September 11

Barnes County Senior Center Advisory Board meets at 9:30 a.m. Whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Teen Chill Zone is at 4 p.m.

Farmers Market will be in the Shopko parking lot in Valley City from 4-6 p.m.

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser to support the Valley City Youth Hockey Club will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club. The event will also feature a bake sale.

Tuesday, September 12

National Active and Retired Federal Employees meet at noon at the Barnes County Senior Center. Pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Board meets at 5:15 p.m.

Wednesday, September 13

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd is at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Tiffany Greenley is at 10:30 a.m.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m

Thursday, September 14

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

Farmers Market will be in the Shopko parking lot in Valley City from 4-6 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Anime Club meets from 4 to.6 p.m. and a Girl Scouts informational meeting is at 6:15 p.m.

Cruise the Valley will be held on Central Avenue in Valley City from 5 to 8 p.m.

Friday, September 15

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Music and Movement is at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, September 16

The second annual Community Extravaganza on Central will begin at 5 p.m. The event is hosted by the Syenenne Valley Backing the Badge and will include music, games, inflatables, and a free meal.

Saturday, September 16 through Sunday, September 17

North Dakota Junior and Senior High School Rodeo will be held at the North Dakota Winter Show Event Center in Valley City.

Sunday, September 17

Flippin’ for Florida — a pancake breakfast hosted by SHINE, the Hi-Lites Dance Team Booster Parent Organization — will be held at the Valley City VFW Club from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Proceeds will help dancers attend the Universal Dance Association dance competition in March 2018.

A meatball and lefse dinner will be held at Waldheim Lutheran Church in rural Kathryn, N.D. from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event also includes a bazaar, baked goods and raffle.