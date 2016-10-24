COMING UP THIS WEEK: October 24-31

Monday, October 24

A farmers market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Rosebud Visitor Center parking lot in Valley City.

Valley City Barnes County Friends of the Library annual meeting will be held in the Mary E. Fisher Room at the library. A meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. with the business meeting to begin at 5:45 p.m. The meal is free to anyone interested in helping the library — membership in the Friends is not necessary.

Tuesday, October 25

KW Realty will host a Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours from 5 to 7p.m. at 231 Seventh Ave. NE, Valley City.

Valley City High School’s Stuff a Truck food drive kicks off during the volleyball game at the Hi-Liner Activity Center. Attendants to the game get free admission when they bring four canned or boxed food items for the Barnes County Food Pantry. The junior varsity game starts at 5:45 p.m., and the varsity game starts at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 26

Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd will be held at 10 a.m., and Story Hour with Reada Reddy will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Back Porch Band will play from 7 to 9 p.m at the Vault, 233 Central Ave. N, Valley City.

Thursday, October 27

A farmers market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Shopko parking lot in Valley City.

Zion Free Lutheran Church near Valley City will hold a Fall Auction at 7 p.m. featuring handmade quilts, crafts, jellies, jams, pies, leafs, breads, pie and coffee. The church is located at 3715 110th Avenue SE, Valley City.

Thursday, October 27 and Friday, October 28

#TeamJack Bake Sale will be held on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until gone in the Dacotah Bank Lobby, Valley City. Jack Smith, 13, is the grandson of Dave and Jeanne Johnsen and is currently battling cancer.

Friday, October 28

Barnes County Wildlife Club Auction will be held at the Valley City Eagles Club.

A Halloween Dance, featuring four local hip-hop artists and a DJ, will be held from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club. The dance is open to people age 16 and older.

Ruckus at the Rec will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Valley City Rec Center for children through the sixth grade. Carnival games and prizes and costumes are encouraged. Monetary donations welcome. Those interested in volunteering should call the Rec Center office 701-845-3294.

Saturday, October 29

Valley City Eagles Club Craft Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club.

Valley City’s Congregational United Church of Christ is hosting its annual Chuck Wagon Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The menu features roast beef, baked beans and dixie cups. There will also be a bake sale. An elevator is available. Delivery is available by calling 701-845-1977.

Monday, October 31

A farmers market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Rosebud Visitor Center parking lot in Valley City.

First Church of the Nazarene will host a Trunk or Treat event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the church, 913 Riverview Drive in Valley City. The event is free and open to the public. All are welcome to come in their costumes and walk through the church parking lot “Trunk or Treating.”