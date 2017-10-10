COMING UP THIS WEEK: Oct. 9-15

Monday, October 9 through Saturday, October 14

Valley City State University Homecoming. Events include the Bill Osmon Fun Run/Walk on Monday at 4 p.m. at Shelly Ellig Field, a parade on Central Avenue on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., and the Homecoming Game on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Shelly Ellig Field at Lokken Stadium

Tuesday, October 10

National Active and Retired Federal Employees meet at noon at the Barnes County Senior Center. Pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Board meets at 5:15 p.m. All Ages Book Club, featuring “Martin’s Big Words,” is from 4 to 5 p.m.

Heavens Gates & Hells Flames, a live drama presentation, will be presented at the City Auditorium, 320 Central Ave. S, Valley City. This free presentation is open to everyone and begins at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 11

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Sara Engler is at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Kyla Fetsch is at 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, October 12

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle day is at 1:15 p.m.

Sanford Health is hosting a event to help stroke survivors move forward from 3:30 to 8 p.m. at the Delta by Marriott, 1635 42nd St. S, Fargo. Register at 701-234-6550 or visit sanfordhealth.org, keyword: stroke survivor, to learn more.

Farmers Market will be in the Shopko parking lot in Valley City from 4-6 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Anime Club is from 4 to 6 p.m. and In Knots Crochet is at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 13

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Music and Movement is at 10:30 a.m.

Times-Record Circulation Manager Timothy Johnson will be serving free hot dogs and water from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Leevers Foods for a T-R Customer Appreciation Party.

The Disabled American Veterans annual Fall Auction will be held in the Valley City VFW clubrooms.

The Todd Heck Memorial Scholarship Chili Feed will be held at 5:30 p.m. until kick off at Hanna Field.

A Hi-Liner Fan Appreciation Social will be held at the Valley City Town and Country Club following the football game.

Valley City State University Choir Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Vangstad Auditorium.

Saturday, October 14

Faith Lutheran Church Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 309 Fourth Street NE, Valley City.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Lego Club meets at 10:30 a.m.

The Valley City Bluegrass Music Jam Session will be held at the Barnes County Museum from 1-5 p.m. The event is free of charge and open to the public and welcomes all bluegrass musicians.

The Sheyenne Valley Backing the Badge Got Your 6K walk/run will be held in Valley City starting at 6 p.m in Chautauqua Park.

Sunday, October 15

Flippin’ for Florida — a pancake breakfast hosted by SHINE, the Hi-Lites Dance Team Booster Parent Organization — will be held at the Valley City VFW Club from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Proceeds will help dancers attend the Universal Dance Association dance competition in March 2018.

St. John’s United Methodist Church Turkey Supper will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church in Wimbledon. The bazaar will open at 3:30 p.m. with baked goods, produce and craft items.