COMING UP THIS WEEK: Oct. 4-9

Tuesday, October 4

BC Senior Center will give flu shots from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Cass County Electric Cooperative Member Meetings will be held in the Dacotah Pavilion in Chautauqua Park, 933 12th St. NE, Valley City. Meal will be at 5:30 p.m., and meeting will be at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, October 5

Valley City Public Schools and St. Catherine’s Elementary School will participate in International Walk to School Day. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. with kids, parents and community leaders walking from various staging areas near each school. The event is being organized by Barnes County On the Move. For additional local information or if you would like to walk with the students, please contact Andrea Winter at 701-845-6456.

Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Kyla Fetsch will be held at 10 a.m., and Story Hour with Dorothy Russell will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, October 6

Barnes County Senior Center will hold its Fall Festival with rolls and coffee, bake sale and white elephant sale at 9 a.m., soup and sandwich lunch at 11:30 a.m., bingo at 1 p.m., raffle drawing at 3:30 p.m. and a turkey supper at 5:30 p.m.

The “What in the World Is Going On?” group is hosting the showing of award-winning documentary “The Economics of Happiness” at 7 p.m. at the Barnes County Museum.

Friday, October 7

Valley City State University music faculty Geraldine Ong will present a solo recital at 7:30 p.m. in Froemke Auditorium, Foss Hall. The evening will feature music by Beethoven, Chopin, Ravel, and Scarlatti. Admission is free and open to the public.

Barnes County Relay for Life is hosting a Mother-Son Halloween Dance from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club. Doors open at 6 p.m. Social starts at 6:15 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Barnes County Relay for Life 2017.

Saturday, October 8

Valley City Out of the Darkness Community Walk will be held at Valley City State University's Lokken Stadium. Registration begins at 4:15 p.m. and the walk is from 5 to 7 p.m. Proceeds benefit local and national suicide prevention and awareness programs of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Learn more at outofthedarkness.org or call 888-333-2377.

Epworth United Methodist Church in Valley City is holding its bazaar beginning at 10:30 a.m. The event will include a soup and sandwich luncheon, bake sale, produce sale and a variety of gift baskets.

Valley City Bluegrass Jam Session will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Barnes County Museum. The acoustic-only jam is free and open to the public and beginning bluegrass musicians are welcome. The event is sponsored by the Bluegrass Association of North Dakota (B.A.N.D.) and the Barnes County Museum. For more information, contact John Andrus at 701-762-4891.

Sunday, October 9

Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fingal, N.D. will hold a Turkey Dinner and Bake Sale from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the church.