COMING UP THIS WEEK: Oct. 31-Nov. 6

Monday, October 31 - HALLOWEEN

A farmers market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Rosebud Visitors Center parking lot in Valley City.

Valley City's First Church of the Nazarene is hosting Trunk-or-Treat from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot. The event is free and open to the public. All are welcome to come in their costumes and walk through the parking lot. The church is located at 913 Riverview Drive.

Betty's House of Horrors at 620 Third Avenue, Sanborn, will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. The cost is a freewill offering with proceeds benefiting the Ethan Chadwick family.

Tuesday, November 1 and Wednesday, November 2

Bridge City Dentistry’s sixth annual Halloween Candy Buy Back will be held from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the office, 202 Central Avenue South, Valley City. All candy collected will be sent to troops overseas by Operation Gratitude. Various prizes will be awarded. For more information call 701-845-4221.

Wednesday, November 2

Valley City-Barnes County Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd will be held at 10 a.m., and Story Hour with Sandra Pareizek will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Friday, November 4

St. Catherine School Fall Auction, “Rockin’ through the Decades” silent auction and bake sale begins at 5 p.m. and a live auction begins at 6:30 p.m. at Valley City Eagles Club. Costume contest will be held from 6:15 to 6:30 p.m. with cash prizes. All proceeds go to school.

Hunter’s Opening Day breakfast and gun raffle will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Tower City Community Center. The event is sponsored by St. Bernard’s Catholic Church of Oriska. Breakfast, prizes and free thermos fill available.

Saturday, November 5

Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce and area merchants present Ladies Day. A schedule can be found in the Oct. 28, edition of the Times-Record.

Trinity Lutheran Church in Valley City will host its annual Fall Festival and Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 499 Fourth Ave. NW, Valley City. The event will feature gift baskets, purses and accessories, boutique, bake sale and lefse sale. Pickup and delivery is available. Call 701-845-3837 for more information.