COMING UP THIS WEEK: Oct. 30-Nov. 5

Monday, October 30

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Valenta HP Room is from 10:30 to 11 a.m., Happy Crafts! is at 5 p.m. and Baby Signs is at 5:30 p.m.

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Farmers Market will be in the Shopko parking lot in Valley City from 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, October 31

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

Thursday, November 2

Maple Valley Public Schools will hold Parent-Teacher Conferences from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Barnes County North Public School will hold Parent-Teacher Conferences from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The Monroe Doctrine, a local bluegrass band, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Vault Coffee Shop, Bakery and Center for the Arts in Valley City.

PATH North Dakota will hold an information meeting for those interested in becoming a foster parent to learn more about the process at 7 p.m. at the Barnes County Historical Museum, 315 Central Ave. N, Valley City.

Friday, November 3

Barnes County Wildlife Federation Buffet and Auction will be held at the Valley City Eagles Club. The social and raffles is from 5 to 6 p.m., the banquet is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and the auction starts at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 4

Trinity Lutheran Church in Valley City Fall Festival and Luncheon will be held at the church, 499 Fourth Ave. NW, featuring a baked potato bar and salad and dessert. The bake sale goes from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the luncheon goes from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event also features gift baskets and a purse and accessories boutique. Pickup and delivery is available by calling 701-845-3837.