COMING UP THIS WEEK: Oct. 23-29

Monday, October 23

The Valley City Public Works Department will be flushing hydrants in the city beginning Oct. 23 for approximately two weeks. Water pressure may vary and residents may notice discolored water conditions during this time; however, the water will remain safe to drink. To avoid any inconvenience, residents should check their water before doing laundry, and store water for drinking and cooking. Call Public Works at 845-0380 if you have any questions.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Shanenko HP Escape Room is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., What the Craft! is at 4 p.m., and Baby Signs is at 5:30 p.m.

Valley City retired teachers meet at noon at Trinity Lutheran Church. The meeting will feature reports on the state convention. Howard Oppegard received the Silver Apple Award.

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Farmers Market will be in the Shopko parking lot in Valley City from 4-6 p.m.

The Valley City Eagles Club will be hosting a freewill donation benefit fundraiser Spaghetti Feed for the Barnes County Museum from 5 to 7 p.m.

United States Air Force Brass Group will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Valley City State University’s Vangstad Auditorium.

Tuesday, October 24

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Roelfsema HP Room is from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Dance for Your Health is from 6 to 7 p.m.

Valley City State University General Student Recital will be held at 11 a.m. at Froemke Auditorium.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

Cass County Electric Cooperative is hosting a meeting for members to catch up on CCEC news, visit with friends and enjoy a traditional German meal. In Valley City, the event will be held at the VFW Club, 138 East Main Street with the meal at 5:30 and the meeting at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, October 25

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Sara Engler is at 10 a.m., Story Hour with Reada Reddy is at 10:30 a.m., Movie Time is at 1:30 p.m. and Book Club meets at 2 p.m.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Thursday, October 26

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Hokana HP Room is from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Anime Club meets from 4 to 6 p.m., Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m., and In Knots Crochet is at 6:30 p.m.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle tournament is at 1:15 p.m.

Farmers Market will be in the Shopko parking lot in Valley City from 4-6 p.m.

Zion Free Lutheran Church near Valley City will host its fall auction at 7 p.m.

Friday, October 27

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Music and Movement is at 10:30 a.m. and Miller HP Room is from 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.

Valley City Parks and Recreation Ruckus at the Rec Halloween Party will be held at the Rec Center from 6 to 8 p.m. for boys and girls preschool through grade 6.

Saturday, October 28

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Lego Club meets at 10:30 a.m.

The Valley City Congregational United Church of Christ is hosting a chuck wagon dinner, featuring roast beef, baked beans and dixie cups, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event also features a bake sale. Deliveries are available by calling 701-845-1977.