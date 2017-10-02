COMING UP THIS WEEK: Oct. 2-8

Monday, October 2

The Valley City Farmers Market will host Octoberfest from 4 to 6 p.m. featuring homemade stew with locally grown produce made by Nam Sabir.

Monday, October 2 and Tuesday, October 3

Valley City Public Schools will hold Parent-Teacher Conferences from 4 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, October 3

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

North Dakota Right to Life will hold a Life Tour at 6 p.m. at the Sheyenne Care Center Coffee Shop. All are invited to hear Medora Nagle, executive director of North Dakota Right to Life, as she presents on abortion, assisted suicide, euthanasia and end of life decisions. Refreshments will be served.

Wednesday, October 4

Valley City Public Schools and St. Catherine’s School will participate in International Walk to School Day. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. with kids, parents and community leaders walking from various staging areas near each school. The event is being organized by On the Move. For additional local information or if you would like to walk with the students, contact Andrea Winter at 845-8192.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

An open house to celebrate CHI Mercy Health Radiology Department’s new CT scanner will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. in the radiology hallway. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 2 p.m.

The Valley City Post 60 American Legion will meet at 7 p.m. at the Legion building.

Thursday, October 5

Barnes County Senior Center Fall Festival starts at 9 a.m. with rolls and coffee, a white elephant sale and bake sale. A soup and sandwich lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., bingo is at 1 p.m., a raffle drawing is at 3:30 p.m., and a turkey supper with all the trimmings is at 5:30 p.m.

Farmers Market will be in the Shopko parking lot in Valley City from 4-6 p.m.

The Monroe Doctrine, a local bluegrass band, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Vault Coffee Shop, Bakery and Center for the Arts in Valley City.

Friday, October 6

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

The Pop-up Perishable Food Program will make its stop in the north parking lot across from the Winter Show Arena (707 Seventh Street Southeast) in Valley City from 10 a.m. until noon. Anyone in need of food assistance in the community or neighboring communities is welcome to attend and receive food at no cost.

Valley City State University Faculty Recital will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Froemke Auditorium.

Saturday, October 7

Valley City State University Ployhar Honor Band Concert will be held at 3 p.m. at Vangstad Auditorium.

Dr. Nariaki Sugiura and Professor Keith Teepen will perform a piano concert at 7:30 p.m. in Valley City State University’s Froemke Auditorium.

Saturday, October 7 through Sunday, October 8

Great Midwest Horse Show will be held at the North Dakota Winter Show Event Center in Valley City.

Sunday, October 8

Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fingal will host a Turkey Dinner and Bake Sale from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.