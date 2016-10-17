COMING UP THIS WEEK: Oct. 17-23, 2016

Monday, October 17

A farmers market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Rosebud Visitors Center parking lot.

American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 4 p.m. at the Legion Club in Valley City. All auxiliary members are welcome and new members are needed. Contact Jennifer Kohler for more information at jennifer.kohler7@gmail.com or 701-845-1662.

Tuesday, October 18

The Barnes County Commission meets at 8 a.m. at the Barnes County Courthouse.

The Valley City City Commission meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

Wednesday, October 19

Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Kyla Fetsch will be held at 10 a.m., and Story Hour with Sale Hoskissen will be held at 10:30 a.m.

The Valley City Public School Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Central Administration Building.

Thursday, October 20

Medicare Enrollment will be held at the Barnes County Senior Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,

Valley City-Barnes County Public Library No School Movie Day showing “Alice Through the Looking Glass” at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Pajama Story Hour with Jodi Rae Ingstad will be held at 6:30 p.m.

A farmers market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Shopko parking lot in Valley City.

The Barnes County Historical Society Lecture Series Season 19 Presents: Dr. Takayuki (Taka) Yamauchi (VCSU) “History of Karaoke and its Current State of Development” at 7 p.m. in the Barnes County Museum. The event is free and open to the public. For more information contact Wes Anderson at 701-845-0966.

Friday, October 21

Abused Persons Outreach Center Fall Fundraiser Supper and Silent Auction will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. with a silent auction from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the VFW Club in Valley City.

Saturday, October 22

Valley City Eagles Club Vendor Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 23

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sanborn will hold its annual Fall Supper and Bazaar from 4 to 7 p.m. Bazaar, bake sale and music upstairs. Dinner served downstairs. Takeout available.