COMING UP THIS WEEK: Oct. 16-22

Monday, October 16

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Farmers Market will be in the Shopko parking lot in Valley City from 4-6 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Baby Signs is at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 17

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

Fingal American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 2 p.m. at the Fingal City Hall. Hostess is Gertie.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Kid Crafternoon, featuring Halloween lanterns, is at 4 p.m.

The Valley City Junior High School Art Show will be held from 5 to 7 p.m.

What in the World Is Going On? is hosting a screening of the documentary “Most Likely to Succeed” at 7 p.m. at Valley City State University’s Vangstad Auditorium.

Wednesday, October 18

Valley City Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Stoudt-Ross Ford. To schedule an appointment, call Weldon Roberts at 701-365-8926 or visit www.bloodhero.com, sponsor code: valleycity

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd is at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Dorothy Russell is at 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, October 19

Barnes County Senior Center Medicare enrollment will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A BBQ ribs supper with entertainment by Jim Drew - Older Blind Program is at 5:30 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Xbox Gaming Day is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Micaiah Ballet is from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

Valley City Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Stoudt-Ross Ford. To schedule an appointment, call Weldon Roberts at 701-365-8926 or visit www.bloodhero.com, sponsor code: valleycity

Farmers Market will be in the Shopko parking lot in Valley City from 4-6 p.m.

The Barnes County Historical Society Lecture Series Season 19 Presents: Dr. Luis da Vinha (Valley City State University): “Geographic Mental Maps and Foreign Policy Change: Re-mapping the Carter Doctrine” at 7 p.m. at the Barnes County Museum.

The Monroe Doctrine, a local bluegrass band, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Vault Coffee Shop, Bakery and Center for the Arts in Valley City.

Friday, October 20

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Music and Movement is at 10:30 a.m. and No School Movie Day, featuring “Hocus Pocus,” is at 2 p.m.

Valley City State University Instrumental Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Vangstad Auditorium.

Saturday, October 21

Messiah Lutheran Church of Fingal will hold its soup and sandwich bazaar from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Fingal Hall. The event will feature a bake sale, lefse, silent auction, raffle and trash to treasure.

Red River Singles Oktoberfest Dance, featuring the music of Lute Simley, will be held from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the West Fargo VFW Club. For more information, visit www.red-river-singles.org or call 701-367-8186.

Sunday, October 22

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sanborn will host its fall supper, bazaar and bake sale from 4 to 7 p.m. The menu features turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, rolls, dessert and beverages. Dinner is served downstairs and takeout is available. Chuck Suchy will perform bluegrass music upstairs.