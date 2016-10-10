COMING UP THIS WEEK: Oct. 10-16

Monday, October 10

A farmers market will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Rosebud Visitors Center parking lot in Valley City.

The "What in the World Is Going On?" group is hosting the showing of award-winning documentary "The Economics of Happiness" at 7 p.m. at the Valley City State University Rhoades Science Center.

Tuesday, October 11

The Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum for Barnes County Commission and state legislative candidates at 7 p.m. in the Valley City High School Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Wednesday, October 12

Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Sara Engler will be held at 10 a.m., and Story Hour with Amy Tichy will be held at 10:30 a.m.

The "What in the World Is Going On?" group is hosting the showing of award-winning documentary "The Economics of Happiness" at noon at the Valley City-Barnes County Public Library.

A public meeting for Stockwell Engineering's green techniques plan will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Hi-Liner Activity Center lobby. This public meeting is part of the EPA Green Infrastructure Program. It will introduce green techniques that Valley City property owners and developers can use to help decrease flooding from heavy rains, while improving water quality in the Sheyenne River and improving property appearance and function.

Friday, October 14

The Disabled American Veterans Auction will be held at 7 p.m. at the Valley City VFW Club.

Valley City Eagles Club will host a Fix The Foundation Fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m.

Child Seat Restraints Seat Check will be held at Puklich Chevrolet from 4 to 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 15

A dedication ceremony for a historical marker in honor of former Valley City businessman Herman Stern will be held at 11 a.m. at Valley City’s Veterans Memorial Park. Stern, former North Dakota Winter Show director and manager of Straus Clothing Store, is credited with rescuing 125 Jews during the Holocaust.

Sheyenne Valley Backing the Badge will hold a Got Your 6(k) walk in Valley City. More information is available on Active.com “Got Your 6(k),” or on Facebook “Got Your 6(K).”

Trader Grove Flea Market will be held just outside of Valley City on Lake Road in front of Bowen Welding. Vendor registration at 7 a.m., sales start at 9 a.m.

Sunday, October 16

St. John’s United Methodist Church in Wimbledon will hold a Turkey Supper and Bazaar from 4 to 7 p.m.

Sight in day at the Valley City Rifle and Pistol Club range north of Valley City will be held at 10 a.m. with targets provided. Bring your own ammo. Call Randy Bostrom at 701-845-0151 for more information.