COMING UP THIS WEEK: Nov. 7-13

Tuesday, November 8

ELECTION DAY: Voting will be held at the Barnes County Courthouse from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Read the Nov. 9 Times-Record for results.

Jefferson Elementary School Second Grade Music Program will be presented at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in gymnasium, 1150 Central Avenue N., Valley City.

Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Kid Crafternoon featuring “Perler Beads” will be held 4 p.m., the Board Meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m.

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will hold its regular monthly meeting at 12 p.m. at the Valley City Senior Center. The Blue Cross, Blue Shield representative, Onalee Stillheim, will be at the meeting and share any changes in the healthcare program. Prospective members are welcome and may bring an item for the food pantry.

Valley City State University’s History Club, Phi Alpha Theta Chapter, is hosting an event to honor area veterans at 3 p.m. in Rhoades Science Center Room 102. Valley City veteran Dean Pedersen will present his story during this time.

The District 24 Democrat-NPL Party will hold its Election Eve Watch at the Valley City Town and Country Club starting at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 9

Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Sara Engler will be held at 10 a.m., Story Hour with Mayor Dave Carlsrud will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Coffee with Your Mayor will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at City Hall Commission Chambers.

Thursday, November 10

Valley City High School’s Stuff a Truck event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Hi-Liner Activity Center lobby. People are encouraged to bring canned or boxed food items for the Barnes County Food Pantry to help students fill a Coca-Cola truck full of food. Items can also be dropped off at Marketplace Foods starting Oct. 25.

Valley City Rotary Club Wine Tasting Event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Barnes County Historical Society Museum, 315 Central Avenue North, Valley City.

American Legion Auxiliary will be meeting at the Legion Club in Valley City at 4 p.m. Auxiliary will be setting up for the Veterans Day Dinner after the meeting. New members are welcome.

Friday, November 11: Veterans Day

A Veterans Day Breakfast will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. in the Kathryn Hall, Kathryn, N.D. The event is sponsored by Nome American Legion Post No. 83.

Valley City VFW Veterans Day beef stew dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and roast pork or beef supper will be served from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Veterans eat free. Everyone is welcome to attend. Free will offering.

Valley City American Legion will serve a Veterans Day dinner at 6:30 p.m. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. A memorial service will be held after the dinner for all veterans and auxiliary members who have passed away since the last Veterans Day celebration in 2015. All veterans and their spouse or guest are invited.

Saturday, November 12

Bulls for Bones Dart Tournament Benefit for Kathleen Curry, mother of local Valley City resident John Daggitt, will be held at the Valley City Eagles Club. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. Tournament starts at 10 a.m. For information or to donate contact 701-490-0965.

Wimbledon Holiday Happenings Craft Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Contact 701-435-2315 or 701-435-2516 for more information.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Kathryn, N.D. will hold its annual bazaar from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event will feature a soup and sandwich lunch and various items for sale. The church is located on Fifth Street in Kathryn, N.D.

Valley City Bluegrass Jam Session will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Barnes County Museum. The acoustic-only jam is free and open to the public and beginning bluegrass musicians are welcome. The event is sponsored by the Bluegrass Association of North Dakota (B.A.N.D.) and the Barnes County Museum. For more information call John Andrus at 701-762-4891.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library is hosting Chocolate Chocolate Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Mary E. Fischer Room. Proceeds benefit the Children’s Library. Donations of baked goods can be dropped off at the library during regular hours on Friday or beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Contact Elizabeth at 701-890-0040 for more information.

Sunday, November 13

Fingal American Legion and Auxiliary annual pot luck Veterans Day dinner will be held at noon in the Fingal City Hall. Everyone welcome to attend.

Supermoon viewing party will be held at the Medicine Wheel Park in Valley City at 4:45 p.m.