COMING UP THIS WEEK: Nov. 6-12

Monday, November 6

Barnes County Senior Center Advisory Board meets at 9:30 a.m. and a whist tournament is at 1:14 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Teen Chill Zone is at 4 p.m.

Valley City State University Faculty Recital, featuring Nick Meyers and Ken Jimenez, will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Froemke Auditorium.

Tuesday, November 7

Valley City State University General Student Recital will be held at 11 a.m. at Froemke Auditorium.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library All Ages Book Club meets from 4 to 5 p.m. They will discuss non-fiction books. Dance for Your Life is at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, November 8

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Kyla Fetsch is at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Gary Retterath is at 10:30 a.m.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Thursday, November 9

Valley City High School’s Stuff a Truck collection day will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Hi-Liner Activity Center lobby. Residents are encouraged to bring nonperishable items for the Barnes County Food Pantry. Items can also be dropped off at Marketplace Foods and Leevers Foods.

“Keeping All the Pieces,” a short film on the impacts of oil and gas exploration in public lands in western North Dakota, will be shown at the Valley City-Barnes County Public Library at noon. The event is free and open to the public.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library “Keeping All the Pieces” presented by What in the World Is Going On? is at noon. Anime Club meets from 4 to 6p.m. and Girl Scouts sign up is from 6 to 8 p.m.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle day is at 1:15 p.m.

Washington Elementary School in Valley City will host a Veterans Day program at 2 p.m. in the gymnasium. All veterans and the public are invited to attend.

Friday, November 10

Barnes County Courthouse will be closed in honor of Veterans Day. The Barnes County Jail and Sheriff’s Office will remain staffed.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library will be closed in observance of Veterans Day.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

Saturday, November 11

Ladies’ Day, featuring shopping and crafting, hosted by the Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held in downtown and throughout Valley City.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Ladies Day: Painting Wood Art is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Litchville Holiday Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Room downtown. The fair is a craft show, bake sale and soup and sandwich event. Organizers would appreciate a nonperishable food item to be donated to the Barnes County Food Pantry. Hunters and farmers are welcome to join for a warm dinner.

St. Paul’s WELCA is holding a soup and sandwich lunch and bazaar from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the church in Kathryn. The event will feature a raffle for quilts, rada knives and additional prizes with the drawing at 1:30 p.m. as well as lefse and donuts, baked goods, grab bags and more.

The November Valley City bluegrass jam session is scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Barnes County Museum. The acoustic-only jam is free of charge and open to the public and beginning bluegrass musicians are encouraged to attend. The event is sponsored by the Bluegrass Association of North Dakota (B.A.N.D.) and the Barnes County Museum. For more information contact John Andrus at 701-762-4891.

Sunday, November 12

Holiday Jump Start will be held in downtown and throughout Valley City.