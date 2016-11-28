COMING UP THIS WEEK: Nov. 28-Dec. 4

Sunday, November 20 through Thursday, December 1

Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas in the Valley Snowman Contest Voting will take place at the Rosebud Visitors Center and participating business with a snowman. Visit 70 percent of the businesses with snowmen to be eligible for voting and a special prize drawing.

Monday, November 28

Valley City Area Retired Teachers meet at noon at Trinity Lutheran Church in Valley City. The speaker will be Mayor Dave Carlsrud. Attendants are encouraged to bring a donation for elementary school gifts.

Barnes County Senior Center whist will be held at 1:15 p.m.

Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Coloring Club meets at 5 p.m., and Genealogy Club meets at 6 p.m.

The American Legion Post 60 will hold a meeting at the club in Valley City at 7:30 p.m. All present members are encouraged to attend and discuss all possible future changes of bar operations.

Tuesday, November 29

Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Operation Gratitude card making will be held from 4 to 6 p.m.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle will be held at 1:15 p.m.

Wednesday, November 30

Valley City-Barnes County Library Circle Time with Sara Engler will be held at 10 a.m., and Story Hour with Reada Reddy will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Barnes County Senior Center whist will be held at 1:15 p.m.

The 10th annual "Sounds of the Season" Brown Bagger Series will be held from 12:10 to 12:55 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church sanctuary, 138 Third St. NW, Valley City. Beth Quick Berge will be the featured performer. Attendants can bring a lunch and listen to the music of the holiday season and enjoy provided refreshments.

Thursday, December 1

Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce Parade of Lights will be held at 6 p.m. on Central Avenue in Valley City. Register at the Rosebud Visitors Center or by visiting www.ValleyCityChamber.com.

Barnes County Senior Center meatball supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. with entertainment by Greg Hager. The Advisory Board election will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Thursdays, December 1, 8, 15 and 22

Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas in the Valley Thursday Night Shopping with extended hours will be held at participating Valley City businesses.

Friday, December 2

Pastor JoAnne Moeller will host 2 p.m. "Book of God" readings at Legacy Place in the dining room with coffee and snack provided.

Friday, December 2 through Sunday, December 4

The North Star Classic, North Dakota's largest cattle show, will be held at the North Dakota Winter Show Event Center in Valley City. For more information visit www.northdakotawintershow.com, or call the Winter Show office at 701-845-1401.

Sunday, December 4

A Christmas Carnival will be held at the Valley City VFW Club from 2 to 5 p.m. Events include cookie decorating, face painting, art projects and a visit from Santa.

The Valley Troubadours will host a Christmas Concert at 4 p.m. at Epworth Methodist Church.