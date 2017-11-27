COMING UP THIS WEEK: Nov. 27-Dec. 3

Monday, November 27

Valley City Retired Teachers meet for a noon lunch at Trinity Lutheran Church. They will have a collection for the Abused Persons Outreach Center.

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Happy Crafts: Wood Christmas Ornaments is at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, November 28

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle tournament is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Dance for Your Life is at 6 p.m.

The Valley City Junior High Band/Choir Concert will be held at 7 p.m. in the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Wednesday, November 29

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd is at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Reada Reddy is at 10:30 a.m. Book Club meets at 2 p.m.

Thursday, November 30

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle day is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m.

The Monroe Doctrine, a local bluegrass band, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Vault Coffee Shop, Bakery and Center for the Arts in Valley City.

The Valley City High School Christmas Band/Choir Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Friday, December 1-Sunday, December 3

North Dakota Winter Show’s North Star Classic, the largest cattle show in North Dakota featuring sales, shows and entertainment, will be held in Valley City.

North Star Classic Cattlemen’s Ball and Sale will be held at the Valley City Eagles Club.

Friday, December 1

Parade of Lights will be held at 6 p.m. on Central Avenue in Valley City. A photo op with Santa will follow.

Valley City State University Instrumental Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Vangstad Auditorium.

Saturday, December 2

Tara Von Hagen and Alec Nelson Senior Recital will be held at 3 p.m. at Valley City State University’s Froemke Auditorium.

Sunday, December 3

A Vendor and Craft Open House will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Historic 1916 Buffalo High School, 303 Pearl Street in Buffalo, N.D.

The Valley Troubadours will present a Christmas concert at 4 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church in Valley City.