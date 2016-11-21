COMING UP THIS WEEK: Nov. 21-26

Sunday, November 20 through Thursday, December 1

Valley City Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas in the Valley Snowman Contest Voting will take place at the Rosebud Visitors Center and participating business with a snowman. Visit 70 percent of the businesses with snowmen to be eligible for voting and a special prize drawing.

Monday, November 21

Barnes County Senior Center whist will be held at 1:15 p.m.

Barnes County Wildlife Federation will hold its 33rd annual Buck Show at the Valley City Eagles Club. For more information call T.J. Hansen at 701-490-0929 or email him at trevar.hansen@k12.nd.us.

A conversation on a variety of topics related to the Dakota Access Pipeline controversy will be held at 7 p.m. at the Vault in Valley City.

Tuesday, November 22

Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Operation Gratitude card making will be held from 4 to 6 p.m.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle will be held at 1:15 p.m.

Wednesday, November 23

Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd will be held at 10 a.m., Story Hour with Jennifer Jenness will be held at 10:30 a.m., and Book Club will meet at 2 p.m.

Barnes County Senior Center whist will be held at 1:15 p.m.

Thursday, November 24

Valley City-Barnes County Public Library will be closed for Thanksgiving.

Barnes County Courthouse will be closed for Thanksgiving. The Barnes County Jail and Sheriff’s Office will remain staffed.

2016 Jamestown Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk will be held at 8:30 a.m. with all proceeds to benefit the Community Action Region VI Food Pantry. Additional donations can be made the day of the event. Participants are asked to bring any non-perishable items or hygiene items if you wish to help stock the pantry shelves. Contact Jamestown Community Action at 701-252-1821 for more information.

Barnes County Senior Center will be closed for Thanksgiving.

Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25

Valley City Public Schools and St. Catherine Elementary School will be closed for Thanksgiving Holiday break. School will resume on Monday, Nov. 28.

Saturday, November 26

CHI Mercy Health Foundation is hosting its 21st annual Festival of Trees at the Valley City Eagles Club. The doors and silent auction open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m. and the live auction begins at 7 p.m. The evening closes with the Tigir Lily concert at 8:30 p.m. Contact Stephanie Mayfield in the CHI Mercy Health Foundation office at 701-845-6557 or stephaniemayfield@catholichealth.net for more information.

Valley City-Barnes County Public Library LEGO Club meets at 10:30 a.m.; Chess Club meets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Family Movie “Kubo and the Two Strings” will be shown at 2 p.m.

Fort Ransom Holiday Festival Tours of Homes will be held from 3:30 to 8 p.m., and a Wine Tasting will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. along with a silent auction and other events. For more information call 701-973-4461 or email svaca@drtel.net.

Christmas at the Homewood will be held at the home of Tim and Becky Hager, 11116 40th St. SE, Valley City, at 2 p.m. A Christmas Singalong with Gary and Jan Herr will be held at 1:45 p.m. The event will feature music by several area musicians.