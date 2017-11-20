COMING UP THIS WEEK: Nov. 20-26

Monday, November 20

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library What the Craft! is at 4 p.m.

A benefit for Valley City resident Jim Korf will be held at 5 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club. The benefit will include a spaghetti dinner, silent auction, bake sale and 50/50 raffle. Korf recently had surgery and spent several days in the hospital. The benefit will help with everyday expenses and transportation costs for treatment.

Tuesday, November 21

Valley City State University General Student Recital will be held at 11 a.m. at Froemke Auditorium.

National Active and Retired Federal Employees meet at the Barnes County Senior Center at noon and pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Kid Crafternoon, featuring pumpkin lacing, is at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, November 22

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders is at 9:30 a.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd is at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Melissa Lloyd is at 10:30 a.m. A movie session is at 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 23

The Times-Record office will be closed and there will be no paper in observance of Thanksgiving.

Barnes County Senior Center will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving.

Barnes County Courthouse will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving Day. The Barnes County Jail and Sheriff’s Office will remain staffed.

The Veteran Service office will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving.

Friday, November 24

The Veteran Service Office will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving.

The Barnes County Extension Office will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

Saturday, November 25

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library LEGO Club meets at 10:30 a.m.