COMING UP THIS WEEK: Nov. 13-19

Monday, November 13

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Tuesday, November 14

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

A free CPR and AED community training will be held at 4 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Valley City. A presentation of the new AED will take place at 5:15 p.m. The training will take about 10 to 15 minutes and no pre-registration is required. For more information call 701-364-8057 or email Leah.Deyo@EssentiaHealth.org. The event is sponsored by Essentia Health, Barnes County Ambulance and Our Savior’s.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Board meets at 5:15 p.m.

The Valley City High School Theatre presents “Singing in the Rain” at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 15

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Kyla Fetsch is at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Steve Hammel is at 10:30 a.m.

The Valley City High School Theatre presents “Singing in the Rain” at 12:30 p.m.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Thursday, November 16

The American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout encourages tobacco users to quit today.

USDA Rural Development and Valley City State University will host a homeownership event at Vangstad Auditorium on the VCSU campus from 1 to 2 p.m. Presenters will go over financial planning, home and student loan options and provide an overview of the housing market in Jamestown and Valley City. College students and the public are encouraged to attend the free event. Representatives with the following organizations will be presenting: Valley State University, USDA Rural Development, NDSU Extension Service, Gate City Bank, Jamestown Board of Realtors and Remax Realty. A housing information fair will follow.

GrandStay Hotel and Suites Business After Hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at 271 Winter Show Road SW, Valley City. The event will feature drinks, appetizers, tours and a fundraiser for Give Kids the World Village, an 84-acre nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides weeklong free vacations to children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

Barnes County Senior Center Supper Night, featuring turkey and trimmings with a presentation on the “Holy Land” by Dolly and Lori, is at 5:30 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library In Knot Crochet is at 6:30 p.m.

The Monroe Doctrine, a local bluegrass band, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Vault Coffee Shop, Bakery and Center for the Arts in Valley City.

Dr, Gilbert Kuipers, an associate professor of science at Valley City State University, will lecture on the fundamental purpose of public colleges at 7 p.m. at the Barnes County Historical Museum.

The Valley City High School Theatre presents “Singing in the Rain” at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 17

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Music and Movement is at 10:30 a.m.

The Valley City High School Theatre presents “Singing in the Rain” at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 18

Women of Our Saviors Lutheran Bake and Quilt Sale will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. The event will feature lefse and baked goods of all kinds as well as Olivewood carvings, Fair Trade coffee and tea and greeting cards for sale. Coffee, juice and rolls will be served at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 138 Third St. NW.

The Fingal John V. Raaen American Legion Auxiliary will be hosting its annual Country Christmas at the Fingal City Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Santa arrives at 1 p.m. Lunch will be available. Free space is available to vendors by calling 701-924-8228 or 701-924-8236.

Hanna Gress Senior Recital will be held at 3 p.m. at Valley City State University’s Vangstad Auditorium.

The Valley City High School Theatre presents “Singing in the Rain” at 7:30 p.m.

Red River Singles Thanksgiving Dance, featuring the music of Lute Simley, will be held from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the West Fargo VFW Club. For more information, visit www.red-river-singles.org or call 701-367-8186.

Sunday, November 19

Flippin’ for Florida — a pancake breakfast hosted by SHINE, the Hi-Lites Dance Team Booster Parent Organization — will be held at the Valley City VFW Club from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Proceeds will help dancers attend the Universal Dance Association dance competition in March 2018.

Christmas at the Homewood, featuring music by several area musicians, will be held at 2 p.m. at the home of Tim and Becky Hager, 11116 40th St. SE, Valley City. Refreshments will be served following.