COMING UP THIS WEEK: May 30-June 4

Wednesday, May 31

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library will not have Circle Time. Story Hour Planetarium will be held at 10 a.m. and Book Club meets at 2 p.m.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Thursday, June 1

Barnes County Senior Center supper night, featuring roast beef and entertainment by Carole Flatau, will be held at 5:30 p.m.

The Monroe Doctrine, a local bluegrass band, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Vault Coffee Shop, Bakery and Center for the Arts in Valley City.

Friday, June 2

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

Valley City Hi-Lites host Flippin’ Burgers at Bank Forward from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until gone. Burgers, salad, chips, and dessert will be served.

Friday, June 2-Sunday, June 4

The 19th annual Dakota Soap Box Derby will be held in Valley City. Contact 701-845-1891 or email info@hellovalley.com if interested in racing or more information.

Saturday, June 3

Sheyenne River Valley Chapter of the North Country Trail is celebrating National Trails Day with a hike at Fort Ransom State Park. Meet at the Rosebud Visitors Center at 9 a.m. to carpool. A ranger-led hike will begin at 10 a.m. Pack a lunch for a noon meal. At 1:30 p.m., participants will canoe the Sheyenne River. There will be park entrance and canoe rental fees. Dinner to be provided by the chapter at 5 p.m. followed by an evening campfire.

Singspiration at Homewood will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the home of Tim and Becky Hager, 11116 40th St. SE, Valley City. Several musicians will perform gospel music in a recently restored barn. Lunch will be served after the program.