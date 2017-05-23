COMING UP THIS WEEK: May 22-29

Tuesday, May 23

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The city will host its special election for citizens to vote for commissioner of the Valley City City Commission. Voting is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the City Commission Chambers, 254 Second Ave. NE.

The community is invited to attend a free screening of the documentary "Being Mortal" at 3 p.m. at the Angry Beaver Lodge, 404 Main Ave., Oakes, N.D. Call 800-237-4629, ext. 1525 to reserve a seat.

Wednesday, May 24

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Sara Engler will be held at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Reada Ready will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Jefferson Elementary School End of Year All-School Sing-along will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the Jefferson School Gymnasium.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Anime Club meets from 4-6 p.m. and Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle tournament is at 1:15 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library early signup for summer reading begins.

The Midland Continental Depot Transportation Museum Featuring Peggy Lee, in Wimbledon, N.D. will celebrate the opening of the summer season with recognition of its fifth anniversary and Peggy Lee's birthday. The celebration, held form 1-4 p.m. will include cake, coffee, lemonade, and a visit from David Foster, Peggy Lee's grandson.

Saturday, May 27

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library LEGO Club meets at 10:30 a.m.

Ringsaker Cemetery cleanup day will start at 1 p.m.

The Jam Session, held at the American Legion will NOT take place on May 27 because of Memorial Day, but will resume in June and July as usual.

Sunday, May 28

Barnes County North graduation will be held at 2 p.m.

Maple Valley graduation will be held at 2 p.m.

Valley City High School graduation will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Monday, May 29

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Local veterans organization will tour six local cemeteries to honor deceased veterans. A concert will be held in Veteran's Park at 10:30 a.m. followed by a program in the VFW at 11 a.m. and lunch at 12 p.m.