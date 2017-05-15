COMING UP THIS WEEK: May 15-21

Monday, May 15

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library is hosting a presentation about gender violence from the Abused Persons Outreach Center at 4:15 p.m.

Valley City Junior/Senior High Art Show will be held at 6 p.m.

Valley City Senior High Choir Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Tuesday, May 16

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

Fingal American Legion A Auxiliary will meet at 2 p.m. at hte Fingal City Hall. Liz is the hostess.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Kid Crafternoon, featuring glitter putty, will be held at 4 p.m.

The Valley City Chamber of Commerce will host a meet-and-greet session with Ross Powell, candidate for City Commission, from 6:30–7:30 p.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Wednesday, May 17

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd will be held at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Sara Engler will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Sons of Norway Hjemdahl Lodge No. 4-481 is holding a Syttende Mai – Norwegian Independence Day — celebration with a buffet luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Baccalaureate for graduating Valley City seniors will be held at 7 p.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Thursday, May 18

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Friends of the Library Salad Luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. What the Craft! will be held at 4 p.m.

Barnes County Senior Center supper night, featuring beef tips and entertainment by Doran Chandler and Dean Scoular, will be held at 5:30 p.m.

The Monroe Doctrine, a local bluegrass band, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Vault Coffee Shop, Bakery and Center for the Arts in Valley City.

Friday, May 19

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Friday Morning Movie, featuring Monster Trucks, will be shown at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, May 20

A benefit for Graysen, the son of Justin and Brianne Foell of Valley City, featuring a spaghetti feed, silent auction, cake walk and bake sale, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club.

Sunday, May 21

Flippin’ for Florida — a pancake breakfast hosted by SHINE, the Hi-Lites Dance Team Booster Parent Organization — will be held at the Valley City VFW Club from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Proceeds will help dancers attend the Universal Dance Association dance competition in March 2018.

A wedding shower for Amanda Tangen, bride-to-be of Brandyn Heck, will be held at 2 p.m. at Waldheim Lutheran Church in rural Kathryn. The couple is registered at Bed, Bath and Beyond and Target.