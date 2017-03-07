COMING UP THIS WEEK: March 6-12

Saturday, March 4 through Saturday, March 11

The North Dakota Winter Show will be held in Valley City. Events include PRCA rodeo performances, a country concert, commercial exhibits, tractor and pickup pulls, livestock shows, free stage shows, seminars and more. Visit www.northdakotawintershow.com or call the Winter Show office at 701-845-1401 for more information.

Sunday, March 5 through Saturday, March 11

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library will hold Teen Tech Week.

Tuesday, March 7

Admission is free for On the Move members to bFit 24/7 in Valley City from 7 to 8:30 a.m.

On the Move will hold a Intro to the Wellness Center Equipment class at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center at 9 a.m. and a Senior Fit class at 10 a.m. at the Wellness Center Fitness Room 2.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library LEGO Modifiable Machines will be held at 5 p.m.

On the Move will hold a Intro to the Wellness Center Equipment class at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center at 6 p.m.

Early-Spring Varsity, Senior and Jazz Band Concert at 7 p.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Wednesday, March 8

Admission is free for On the Move members to bFit 24/7 in Valley City from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd will be held at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Melissa Lloyd will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

“Fake News — How to Spot It and How to Combat It,” a class presented by Valley City State University’s Understanding Media and Social Change class will be held at 7 p.m. at the Vault in Valley City. The event is sponsored by “What in the World Is Going On?”

Thursday, March 9

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Anime Club will be held from 4 to 6 p.m.

On the Move will hold Strength class at 5 p.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center Fitness Room 1.

Friday, March 10

Admission is free for On the Move members to bFit 24/7 in Valley City from 7 to 8:30 a.m.

On the Move will hold a Vinyasa class at 9 a.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center Fitness Room 2.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library No School Movie Day, featuring “Moana,” will be shown at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Thursday, March 9 through Saturday, March 11

2017 Miss North Dakota United States Preliminary Pageant will be held in Fargo. Visit www.missndus.com for more information.

Saturday, March 11

District 24 legislators will host a Legislative Forum from 9 to 11 a.m. at Enderlin’s City Hall.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library LEGO Club meets at 10:30 a.m.

The March Valley City Bluegrass Jam Session will be held at the Barnes County Museum from 1 to 5 p.m. The acoustic-only jam is free and open to the public and beginning bluegrass musicians are welcome to participate. The event is sponsored by the Bluegrass Association of North Dakota and the Barnes County Museum. For more information contact John Andrus at 701-762-4891.

District 24 Democrat-NPL Party will hold its reorganization and current issues meeting at 2 p.m. in Room 207 at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center. Free swimming for kids old enough from 2-5 p.m. and free childcare for younger children. Everyone welcome.

Sunday, March 12

Valley City Optimist Club and Bank Forward Library Skate will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Valley City Rec Center. The event will help bring new books to participants’ school libraries.