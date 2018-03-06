COMING UP THIS WEEK: March 6-11

Saturday, March 3 through Saturday, March 10

The 81st annual North Dakota Winter Show will be held in Valley City.

Tuesday, March 6

Valley City State University General Student Recital will be held at 11 a.m. at Froemke Auditorium.

The Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The North Dakota Winter Show Old Time Tractor Pull will be held at noon and the Pickup Pull will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Arena of the NDWS Event Center. The

Wednesday, March 7

The North Dakota Winter Show Senior Dance Day/Country Hoedown will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club. A ranch rodeo is set for 6 p.m. in the Main Arena of the NDWS Event Center and a karaoke contest will be held at 7 p.m. at the Eagles.

The Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd is at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Melissa Lloyd is at 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, March 8

The North Dakota Winter Show Pony Pull will be held at 10 a.m., the Draft Horse Pull will be held at noon, and Horse Team Events will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the Main Arena of the NDWS Event Center. A ranch rodeo is set for 6 p.m. in the Main Arena.

The Valley City Junior High Art Show will be held from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Barnes County Senior Center brunch entree, egg frittata, sausage, cinnamon roll and juice, is at 10:30 a.m. and pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library In Knots Crochet is at 6:30 p.m. and Anime Club meets from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Monroe Doctrine, a local bluegrass band, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Vault Coffee Shop, Bakery and Center for the Arts in Valley City.

Friday, March 9

The Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Music and Movement is at 10:30 a.m.

The North Dakota Winter Show PRCA Rodeo will be held at 7 p.m. in the Main Arena of the NDWS Event Center.

Saturday, March 10

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library LEGO Club meets at 10 a.m.

The Valley City monthly bluegrass music jam session will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Barnes County Museum. The acoustic-only jam is free and open to the public and beginning bluegrass musicians are welcome. The event is sponsored by the Bluegrass Association of North Dakota (B.A.N.D.) and the Barnes County Museum. For more information contact John Andrus at 701-721-8296.

The North Dakota Winter Show PRCA Rodeo will be held at 2 and 7 p.m. in the Main Arena of the NDWS Event Center.