COMING UP THIS WEEK: March 27-April 2

Monday, March 27

On the Move will hold Aqua Jog at 9 a.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center Pool.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Valley City Retired Teachers meet for a noon sunch at Trinity Lutheran Church. The program is on scams.

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Luis da Vinha, assistant professor of political science at Valley City State University, will speak at 7 p.m. at the Barnes County Museum on the decline of the American public’s trust in government and the growth of polarization within our society. The event is sponsored by What in the World Is Going On?

Tuesday, March 28

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library LEGO Modifiable Machines will be held at 5 p.m.

Indivisible Valley City is hosting a public forum of concerned citizens about the new Trump administration at 7 p.m. at the Vault Coffee Shop and Bakery.

Wednesday, March 29

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Sara Engler will be held at 10 a.m., Story Hour with Reada Reddy will be held at 10:30 a.m. and Book Club meets at 2 p.m.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Thursday, March 30

On the Move will hold Senior Fit at 10 a.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center Fitness Room 2.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center pie day is from 2 to 3 p.m.

The Maple Valley Education Association is hosting burgers, bingo and a silent auction in the Tower City gym. The silent auction will be held from 5 to 6:45 p.m. Burgers will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and bingo will be held from 6 to 7 p.m.

Valley City Junior High Band and Choir Concert will be held at 7 p.m. in the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County North Fine Arts Night will be held from 7 to 8 p.m.

Friday, March 31

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County North Dollars for Scholars Fun Night will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

A District 24 legislative forum will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Skoal Room of the Valley City State University Student Center.

District 24 Republicans and District Chairman Ed Kuhlman have issued a call for a precinct caucus from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Valley City VFW Club. The Republicans will be accepting renewal memberships, new memberships as well as electing precinct committeemen.

Sunday, April 2

A 90th birthday open house for Verna Thoreson will be held at the Barnes County Senior Center from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.