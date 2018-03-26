COMING UP THIS WEEK: March 26-April 1

Monday, March 26

Valley City Retired Teachers meet at noon at Trinity Lutheran Church. They should bring donations for the food pantry and contact Coni for reservations at 701-845-3664.

The Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Happy Crafts is at 5 p.m.

The Valley City Community Closet, located at 658 Fourth St. SW, will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. Spring and summer items will be available.

Journeying Through Grief, a free class designed for those 18 years and older who have experienced the recent loss of a loved one, will be held at the Hospice of the Red River Valley office, 1240 W. Main St., Valley City, from 6 to 8 p.m. Pre-registration is required by March 19 by visiting www.bit.ly/griefclassregistration or calling 800-237-4629.

Tuesday, March 27

Valley City State University General Student Recital will be held at 11 a.m. at Froemke Auditorium.

The Barnes County Senior Center pinochle tournament is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Coding Club meets from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Barnes County Commission, Valley City City Commission and Valley City Public School Board are holding a joint meeting to discuss law enforcement, emergency response, the Barnes County Jail and mental health from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Valley City Town and Country Club.

The Valley City High School Music Boosters will host a spaghetti supper fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. in the High School Cafeteria followed by a Junior High Band/Choir Concert at 7 p.m. in the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Wednesday, March 28

The Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Megan Fuller is at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Reada Reddy is at 10:30 a.m. Book Club, featuring “The Book Thief” meets at 2 p.m.

The North Dakota Dementia Care Services Project presents the class Alzheimer’s Disease in People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities at the Sheyenne Care Center Coffee Shop, 979 Central Ave. N., Valley City, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Know the 10 Signs at the Vault Coffee Shop, 233 Central Ave. N., Valley City, from 2 to 3 p.m. For more information contact Beth Olson at bolson@alz.org or 701-350-0131.

North Dakota State University’s Northern Plains Ethics Institute, Valley City State University and ThinkND are set to host a conversation about “What is Good Government in North Dakota?” from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the Skoal Room of the VCSU Student Center.

Thursday, March 29

The Region 6 Parent Resource Center will offer a class, Love and Logic, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 309 Fourth Ave. NE. For more information contact Amy Tichy, coordinator, at 701-845-8528 or amy.j.tichy@ndsu.edu. Register online at www.ag.ndsu.edu/pen/region-6.

The Barnes County Senior Center Pie Day is from 2 to 3 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church in Valley City will hold Maundy Thursday Worship with Holy Communion at 6:30 p.m. at 499 Fourth Ave. NW.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Valley City will hold Maundy Thursday Worship with Holy Communion at 6:30 p.m. at 138 Third St. NW.

St. Catherine Catholic Church in Valley City will hold Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7 p.m. at 540 Third Ave. NE.

Grace Free Lutheran Church in Valley City will hold Maundy Thursday Service with Holy Communion at 7 p.m. at 2351 West Main St.

Epworth United Methodist Church in Valley City will hold Holy Thursday Worship at 7 p.m. at 680 Eighth Ave. SW.

Friday, March 30

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library will be closed in observance of Good Friday.

Barnes County Courthouse will be closed in observance of Good Friday. The Barnes County Sheriff’s Office and Jail will remain staffed.

The Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

St. Catherine Catholic Church in Valley City will hold Good Friday Liturgy at 3 p.m. at 540 Third Ave. NE.

Trinity Lutheran Church in Valley City will hold a traditional “tenebrae” (darkening) service at 6:30 p.m. at 499 Fourth Ave. NW.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Valley City will hold Good Friday Worship at 6:30 p.m. at 138 Third St. NW.

Epworth United Methodist Church in Valley City will hold Good Friday Worship at 7 p.m. at 680 Eighth Ave. SW.

Grace Free Lutheran Church presents the seventh annual “He’s Alive” Passion Play at 7 p.m. at 2351 West Main St., Valley City.

St. James Basilica Youth Ministry Christian Mime Ministry of Jamestown presents “A Walk with Christ” at 7 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sanborn.

St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Valley City will hold Good Friday Service of Shadows at 7:30 p.m. at 202 Third St. NW.

Saturday, March 31

New Life Assembly of God in Valley City will hold an Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. at 520 Winter Show Road.

An 80th birthday party open house for Allen Marler will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the AmericInn in Valley City.

The Sheyenne Valley Friends of Animals’ sixth annual Spaghetti Supper, Debbie Miller SVFA Fundraiser-Wags and Whiskers will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club. There will be a spaghetti feed, Norwegian raffle, silent auction, and cake walk. All proceeds benefit local animals in need. Tickets are available at Valley Officeworks, City-County Health District, Valley City State University Bookstore or at the door.

Grace Free Lutheran Church presents the seventh annual “He’s Alive” Passion Play at 7 p.m. at 2351 West Main St., Valley City.

St. Catherine Catholic Church in Valley City will hold Easter Vigil at 8:30 p.m. at 540 Third Ave. NE.

Sunday, April 1

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Valley City will hold Easter Worship with Holy Communion at 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and will serve muffins, fruit, juice and coffee from 8 to 11 a.m. at 138 Third St. NW.

Epworth United Methodist Church in Valley City will hold Easter Sunrise Worship at 7:30 a.m., Easter Breakfast at 8:30 a.m., Children’s Easter Egg Hunt at 9:30 a.m., Coffee Fellowship at 10 a.m. and Easter Worship at 10:30 a.m. at 680 Eighth Ave. SW.

St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Valley City will hold Easter Sunrise Service at 7:30 a.m., Easter Potluck Breakfast at 8:25 a.m., Easter Festival Service at 9:15 a.m. and show “Road to Emmaus” movie at 7 p.m. at 202 Third St. NW.

Trinity Lutheran Church in Valley City will hold Easter Sunrise Worship with Holy Communion at 7:30 a.m., Easter Breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and Festive Worship with Holy Communion at 10 a.m. at 499 Fourth Ave. NW.

First Church of the Nazarene in Valley City will hold Easter Celebration at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and Easter Breakfast at 9:15 a.m. at 913 Riverview Drive.

Faith Lutheran Church in Valley City will hold Easter Worship Services with Holy Communion at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. with an Easter egg hunt for youth and rolls, fruit, juice and coffee served between services at 309 Fourth St. NE.

St. Catherine Catholic Church in Valley City will hold Easter Mass at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at 540 Third Ave. NE.

Grace Free Lutheran Church in Valley City will hold Easter Breakfast at 9 a.m. and Easter Worship at 10:30 a.m. at 2351 West Main St.

The Congregational United Church of Christ in Valley City will hold Easter Breakfast at 9 a.m. and Easter Service at 10:30 a.m. at 217 Fourth St. NW.

New Life Assembly of God in Valley City will hold Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., Fellowship and Breakfast at 9:15 a.m. and Easter Worship and Celebration at 10:30 a.m. at 520 Winter Show Road.