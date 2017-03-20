COMING UP THIS WEEK: March 20-26

March 20 and 23

A hunter education course, sponsored by the Barnes County Wildlife Club, will be offered from 6:00 to 9:30 p.m. at Valley City State University’s Rhoades Science Center. For more information call 701-845-3211 or 701-490-3211.

Sunday, March 19 through Thursday, March 23

St. Catherine Parish in Valley City invites local residents to join them for the Lenten mission each day at 6:30 p.m. featuring Catholic musician and speaker Tony Melendez. The mission will end the last night with Mass celebrated by Msgr. Dennis Skonseng.

Monday, March 20

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Teen Chill Zone will be held from 4 to 6 p.m.

On the Move will hold LivFit at 6 p.m. at Studio 29.

Tuesday, March 21

On the Move will hold Intro to the Wellness Center Equipment at 9 am. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center and Senior Fit at 10 a.m. at the Wellness Center Fitness Room 2.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Fingal American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 2 p.m. at the Fingal City Hall. Audrey is hostess.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Kids Crafternoon, featuring chalkboard placemats, will be held at 4 p.m.

The Valley City Lions Club 35th annual Ham and Beef Supper will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Valley City VFW Club. Takeout is available. Proceeds benefit local charities.

Wednesday, March 22

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd will be held at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Mary Mitzel will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Thursday, March 23

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle tournament begins at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Anime Club meets from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and Book Club presents author Heather Earles and her book “To Know Her Calling” at 6:30 p.m.

Valley City Ducks Unlimited Dinner will be held from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club.

On the Move will hold Zumba Gold at 6:30 p.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center Fitness Room 1.

CHI Mercy Health is sponsoring a Healthy Heart Tips and Tastes class from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center Party Room. Register by calling 701-845-6456.

Friday, March 24

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library No School Game Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Saturday, March 25

On the Move will hold Yoga at 9 a.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center Fitness Room 2.

District 24 legislators will host a Legislative Forum from 9 to 11 a.m. at Lisbon Public Schools Commons Area.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library LEGO Club meets at 10:30 a.m.

Red River Singles Spring Celebration Dance, featuring the music of Lute Simley, will be held from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the West Fargo VFW Club. For more information, visit www.red-river-singles.org or call 701-367-8186.

Sunday, March 26

A pancake and sausage dinner will be held at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Sanborn, N.D. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Freewill offering proceeds will go towards a memorial in honor of Ethan Chadwick.

Valley City Optimist Club and Bank Forward Library Skate will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Valley City Rec Center. The event will help bring new books to participants’ school libraries.