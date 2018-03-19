COMING UP THIS WEEK: March 19-25

Monday, March 19

The Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library What the Craft! is at 4 p.m. and Painting Night is at 5 p.m.

The Lunchbox Eatery in Fort Ransom will host a cheese class with Candi “Mozzarella” from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 20

The Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Fingal American Legion Auxiliary will meet at the Fingal City Hall at 2 p.m. The hostess is Audrey.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Kid Crafternoon, featuring how to draw Pokemon and My Little Pony, is at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 21

The Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd is at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Jennifer Jenness is at 10:30 a.m. The movie “A Dog’s Purpose” will be shown at 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 22

The Region 6 Parent Resource Center will offer a class, Love and Logic, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 309 Fourth Ave. NE. For more information contact Amy Tichy, coordinator, at 701-845-8528 or amy.j.tichy@ndsu.edu. Register online at www.ag.ndsu.edu/pen/region-6.

The Barnes County Senior Center brunch entree, egg bake, ham, muffin and juice, is at 10:30 a.m. and pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library will host a presentation on senior scams and frauds at 11 a.m. In Knots Crochet is at 6:30 p.m. and Anime Club meets from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Monroe Doctrine, a local bluegrass band, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Vault Coffee Shop, Bakery and Center for the Arts in Valley City.

The Barnes County Historical Society Lecture Series Season 19 presents Allison Veselka (BCHS) “North Dakota Women at War” at 7 p.m. at the Barnes County Museum.

Friday, March 23

The Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Music and Movement is at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, March 24

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library LEGO Club meets at 10:30 a.m. and the movie “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” will be shown at 1:30 p.m.

CHI Mercy Health, in collaboration with the City-County Health District and the Valley City Cardiac Ready Community Coalition are hosting a Community Health and Wellness Fair from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club.

Sodbuster Legion Post 307 is hosting the ARMND Open arm wrestling tournament featuring two national champions at 3 p.m. in Sibley. The event will also feature ladies leg wrestling.

The Valley City Eagles Club first annual Membership Drive and Fundraiser will be held at 6 p.m. The event will include door prizes, an auction, raffles, food, beer and live entertainment. For more information call 701-845-2192.