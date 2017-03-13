COMING UP THIS WEEK: March 13-19

March 13, 14, 16, 20 and 23

A hunter education course, sponsored by the Barnes County Wildlife Club, will be offered from 6:00 to 9:30 p.m. at Valley City State University’s Rhoades Science Center. For more information call 701-845-3211 or 701-490-3211.

Monday, March 13

Admission is free for On the Move members to bFit 24/7 in Valley City from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

On the Move will hold Gentle Chair Yoga at 10:30 a.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center Fitness Room 2.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City High School Show Choir and VCHS Music Parents will host the North Dakota Showcase of Show Choirs Concert at 7 p.m. in the Hi-Liner Activity Center. The event is free of charge and will feature the show choirs from Jamestown, Wahpeton and Valley City.

Tuesday, March 14

Admission is free for On the Move members to bFit 24/7 in Valley City from 7 to 8:30 a.m.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

National Active and Retired Federal Employees will hold their regular monthly meeting at noon at the Valley City Senior Center. Valley City City Administrator Dave Schelkoph will present the program. Prospective members are welcome and asked to bring an item for the food pantry.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Board meets at 5:15 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15

Admission is free for On the Move members to bFit 24/7 in Valley City from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Sara Engler will be held at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Sara Engler will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

On the Move will hold Cycling at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center Fitness Room 1.

Thursday, March 16

On the Move will hold Cycling at 6:15 a.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center Fitness Room 2.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library What the Craft! will be held at 4 p.m.

Valley City Junior High Art Show will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the high school cafeteria.

Barnes County Senior Center supper night, featuring corned beef and cabbage with a sing-along led by the Schelkoph family, will be held at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 16 through Saturday, March 18

Valley City Junior High Play will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the high school theater.

Friday, March 17

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

On the Move will hold Cycling at noon at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center Fitness Room 2.

Saturday, March 18

District 24 legislators will host a Legislative Forum from 9 to 11 a.m. in Litchville.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Family Movie Day, featuring “Moana,” will be shown at 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

Valley City Optimist Club and Bank Forward Library Skate will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Valley City Rec Center. The event will help bring new books to participants’ school libraries.

Sunday, March 19 through Thursday, March 23

St. Catherine Parish in Valley City invites local residents to join them for the Lenten mission each day at 6:30 p.m. featuring Catholic musician and speaker Tony Melendez. The mission will end the last night with Mass celebrated by Msgr. Dennis Skonseng.