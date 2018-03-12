COMING UP THIS WEEK: March 12-18

Saturday, March 10 through Tuesday, March 13

St. Catherine Catholic Church Parish Mission “Encountering Jesus” will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Monday, March 12

The Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Teen Chill Zone is at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 13

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association meets at 12 p.m. at the Barnes County Senior Center and pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

Hospice of the Red River Valley invites health care professionals its March Lunch and Learn from noon-1 p.m. Susan Thompson, Military Sexual Trauma Program Coordinator at the VA Medical Center, will present “Military Sexual Trauma: Understanding, Recovery and Long-Term Effects.” The Valley City HRRV office is located at 1240 W. Main Street.

Wednesday, March 14

The Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Megan Fuller is at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Andrea Winter is at 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, March 15

The Region 6 Parent Resource Center will offer a class, Love and Logic, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 309 Fourth Ave. NE. For more information contact Amy Tichy, coordinator, at 701-845-8528 or amy.j.tichy@ndsu.edu. Register online at www.ag.ndsu.edu/pen/region-6.

The Barnes County Senior Center supper night, featuring salisbury steak and entertainment by Newcomers Mikey Meester and Erik Johnson is at 5:30 p.m. — wear green for a prize.

Friday, March 16

The Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Music and Movement is at 10:30 a.m. and the movie “Coco” will be shown at 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 17

The Sheyenne River Valley Chapter of the North Country Trail Association will host a St. Patrick’s Day Hike. Interested participants should meet at the Rosebud Visitors Center in Valley City at 9 a.m. to carpool for a hike from Baldhill Creek Wildlife Management Area to the remote campsite and back.