COMING UP THIS WEEK: July 31-Aug. 5

Monday, July 31

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Farmers Market will be in the Shopko parking lot in Valley City from 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, August 1

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

Wednesday, August 2

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Music in the Park, featuring Maasjo Sisters, will be held in the Valley City City Park Bandshell at 7:15 p.m. The Bridges Arts Council will provide root beer ice cream floats prior to the program. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be relocated to the VFW Club. Attendants should bring their own lawn chair or blanket and mosquito spray.

Thursday, August 3

Barnes County Senior Center chicken cordon bleu with entertainment by Tim Kardramas is at 5:30 p.m.

Farmers Market will be in the Shopko parking lot in Valley City from 4-6 p.m.

Friday, August 4

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

Saturday, August 5

Americana Festival/Quilters Jubilee will be held at the Barnes County Courthouse in Valley City.