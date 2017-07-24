COMING UP THIS WEEK: July 24-30

Monday, July 24

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Stop Motion Monday will be held from 4 to 6 p.m.; Happy Crafts will be held at 5 p.m. and Genealogy Club meets at 6 p.m.

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Auditions will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “Aladdin at 1 p.m. in the LaMoure County Memorial Park Auditorium, Grand Rapids, N.D. Those auditioning should arrive by 12:50 and plan to stay for a full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition. Students entering first grade through 12th grade are encouraged to audition. MCT Tour Actor/Directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 1 to 5:30 p.m. each day. Children auditioning must have a clear schedule for the week to be cast in the show. For more information, call 701-710-1129 and leave a message.

Farmers Market will be in the Shopko parking lot in Valley City from 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library will show “Smurfs” at 2 p.m. and Windmills and Solar Panels will be held at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26

Valley City merchants annual Crazy Daze will start at 7 a.m.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd will be held at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Reada Reddy will be held at 10:30 a.m. Book Club meets at 2 p.m.

DeMasi Brothers will perform on Central Avenue in Valley City at 7:15 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be held at the Vault. Attendants should bring their own lawn chair or blanket and mosquito spray.

Thursday, July 27

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Xbox Gaming will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Teen CosPlay Party will be held from 5 to 7 p.m.; and Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle tournament 1:15 p.m.

Farmers Market will be in the Shopko parking lot in Valley City from 4-6 p.m.

The 2017 Legislative Impacts on Our Community, a forum, will be held at 7 p.m. at the Hi-Liner Activities Center in Valley City. Community leaders and legislators have been invited to share what they believe these effects will be. The event is sponsored by What in the World Is Going On? The event is free and open to all. For more information call 701-845-7321.

Friday, July 28

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Library Fun Day, featuring Percy Jackson and the Olympians, will be held from 3 to 6 p.m.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

“Aladdin” will be presented at the LaMoure County Memorial Park Auditorium in Grand Rapids, N.D. at 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m.. The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in LaMoure County is presented by the LaMoure County Summer Musical Theatre.

Saturday, July 29

A bridal shower for AnnMarie Narlock will be held at 10 a.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rogers, N.D. She is the daughter of Pam and Mark Kreidelcamp and bride-to-be of Nik Korkert. The couple is registered at Bed, Bath and Beyond in Fargo.

“Aladdin” will be presented at the LaMoure County Memorial Park Auditorium in Grand Rapids, N.D. at 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m.. The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in LaMoure County is presented by the LaMoure County Summer Musical Theatre.

Sunday, July 30

Epworth United Methodist Church 10th annual corn feed with barbeque pork sadnwhich will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. with a bake sale starting at 4 p.m.