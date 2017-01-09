COMING UP THIS WEEK: Jan. 9-15, 2017

Through Saturday, January 14

Admission to Valley City Curves is free to On the Move members.

Monday, January 9

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Teen Chill Zone is at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, January 10 through Wednesday, January 11

Winter Ag and Construction Expo will be held at the Jamestown Civic Center.

Tuesday, January 10

On the Move’s Introduction to the Wellness Center Equipment will be held at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center at 9 a.m.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

National Active and Retired Federal Employees meets at noon at the Barnes County Senior Center. Onalee Sellheim, Federal Blue Cross, Blue Shield representative, will present the program. Prospective members are welcome and asked to bring an item for the food pantry.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Board meets at 5:15 p.m.

Valley City Junior/Senior High Art Show will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.

Wednesday, January 11

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd will be held at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Steve Hammel will be held at 10:30 a.m.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Barnes County Wildlife Club meets at 6 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club.

A cycling class for On the Move members will be held at 6 p.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center.

The Valley City American Legion will meet at 7 p.m.

Thursday, January 12

The Barnes County Soil Conservation District second annual Grazing Workshop will be held at the Valley City Eagles Club beginning at 9 a.m.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Anime Club meets from 4 to 6 p.m.

Friday, January 13

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

Saturday, January 14

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library LEGO Club meets at 10:30 a.m.

On the Move’s Introduction to the Wellness Center Equipment will be held at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center at 11 a.m.

The fifth annual Valley City State University Solo Song Symposium Vocal Showcase Recitial will be held at 3 p.m. at Vangstad Auditorium. Master classes will be offered from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event features top North Dakota high school singers and VCSU student soloists led by Professor Robin Allebach and Dr. Christopher Redfearn.

The Valley City monthly bluegrass jam session will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Barnes County Museum. The acoustic-only jam is free and open to the public and beginning bluegrass musicians are welcome. The event is sponsored by the Bluegrass Association of North Dakota (B.A.N.D.) and the Barnes County Museum. For more information contact John Andrus at 701-762-4891.