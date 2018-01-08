COMING UP THIS WEEK: Jan. 8-14

Monday, January 8

Barnes County Senior Center Advisory Board meets at 9:30 a.m. and a whist tournament is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Teen Chill Zone is at 4 p.m.

The Valley City Junior Senior High School Art Show will be held from 5 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, January 9

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association meets at noon at the Barnes County Senior Center and pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

Hospice of the Red River Valley invites health care professionals its January Lunch and Learn from noon to 1 p.m. Beth Landers from New Perspective Senior Living will present on the topic of “Brain Fit.”

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Board meets at 5:15 p.m.

The Valley City Junior Senior High School Art Show will be held from 4 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, January 10

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd is at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Elaine Miedema is at 10:30 a.m.

Nourishing Your Body with Sleep, a class sponsored by Barnes County On the Move, will be held at 12 p.m. and again at 5:15 p.m. in the Barnes County Courthouse basement. The instructor for the class will be Sue Milender Toppen, M.Ed., Licensed Registered Dietitian and North Dakota State University/Barnes County Extension Agent.

Thursday, January 11

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle day is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Business After Hours is from 5 to 7 p.m. and In Knots Crochet is at 6:30 p.m.

The Monroe Doctrine, a local bluegrass band, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Vault Coffee Shop, Bakery and Center for the Arts in Valley City.

Friday, January 12

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Music and Movement will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, January 13

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library LEGO Club meets at 10:30 a.m.

The regular monthly Valley City bluegrass jam session will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Barnes County Museum. The acoustic-only jam is free and open to bluegrass musicians and the public and beginning players are welcome. The jam is sponsored by the Bluegrass Association of North Dakota (B.A.N.D.) and the Barnes County Museum. For more information contact John Andrus at 701-721-8296.