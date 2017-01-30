COMING UP THIS WEEK: Jan. 30-Feb. 3

Monday, January 30

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Happy Crafts will be held at 5 p.m. and Genealogy Club meets at 6 p.m.

CHI Mercy Health is hosting an Effective Communication Seminar from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This free event will be held at CHI Mercy Health’s Health Education Center located at 570 Chautauqua Blvd., Valley City.

Tuesday, January 31

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

Valley City Rotary Club pancake and sausage supper will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Valley City VFW Club.

Wednesday, February 1

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Thursday, February 2

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

The Barnes County Senior Center evening meal features oven chicken with a sing-along at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, February 3

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

The Valley City Fire Department Smoker will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Club.