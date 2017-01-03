COMING UP THIS WEEK: Jan. 3-8, 2017

Tuesday, January 3

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

Wednesday, January 4

Barnes County On the Move will offer a class called “Pre-diabetes: Could you have it and not know it?” at 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the Barnes County Courthouse basement. Sue Milender Toppen, licensed registered dietitian from Barnes County’s North Dakota State University Extension Service, will be the instructor. No pre-registration required.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Barnes County Wildlife Club Membership Drive and Manager Trustee Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club.

Thursday, January 5

The Barnes County Senior Center evening meal features pork loin and entertainment by Jodi Rae Ingstad of Griggs County nursing home and assisted living at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, January 6

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8

Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association Gun Show in the Dakotas will be held at the North Dakota Winter Show Event Center South Exhibit Building. Saturday's show is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday's show is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Bill Bruan at 701-642-6970.