COMING UP THIS WEEK: Jan. 29-Feb. 4

Sunday, January 28 through Friday, February 2

St. Catherine Catholic School in Valley City is celebrating Catholic Schools Week.

Monday, January 29

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds Class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center; b-Fit 24/7 Free from 4-6 p.m.

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Happy Crafts is at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, January 30

On the Move’s b-Fit 24/7 Free from 7-8 a.m.; Walk Away the Pounds Class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle tournament is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Coding Club meets from 4 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, January 31

All veterans and members of local veterans club auxiliaries are invited to a program and lunch in their honor at 10:30 a.m. at St. Catherine School gymnasium.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds Class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center; Walking Track all day at the Gaukler Wellness Center, b-Fit 24/7 Free from 4-6 p.m.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd is at 10 a.m., Story Hour with Reada Reddy is at 10:30 a.m. and Book Club meets at 2 p.m.

Thursday, February 1

A blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Student Center on the Valley City State University campus. Contact Betty Tykwinski at 701-845-7680 to make an appointment or call United Blood Services at 1-800-917-4929 for more information.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds Class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center supper night, featuring meatballs and a presentation on Alzheimer’s by Kerstin Franpwag, is at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, February 2

On the Move’s Body Power will be held at 5:15 a.m. at the Gaukler Wellness Center; b-Fit 24/7 will be free from 7-8 a.m.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.