COMING UP THIS WEEK: Jan. 23-28

Monday, January 23

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Valley City Retired Teachers meet for a noon lunch at Trinity Lutheran Church. Mayor Dave Carlsrud will speak. Attendants are asked to bring donations for the Abused Persons Outreach Center.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Teen Chill Zone will be held at 4 p.m.

Valley City High School presents its annual Cafe Concert at 7 p.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Tuesday, January 24

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library LEGO Modifiable Machines will be held at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, January 25

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd will be held at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Reada Reddy will be held at 10:30 a.m. Book Club meets at 2 p.m.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Thursday, January 26

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle tournament is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Anime Club meets from 4 to 6 p.m.

A Zumba Gold class for On the Move members will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center.

Friday, January 27

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

Red River Singles Winter Celebration Dance, featuring the music of Lute Simley, will be held from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the West Fargo VFW Club. For more information, visit www.red-river-singles.org or call 701-367-8186.

Saturday, January 28

District 24 legislators will host a Legislative Forum from 9 to 11 a.m. at Enderlin’s City Hall.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library LEGO Club meets at 10:30 a.m.