COMING UP THIS WEEK: Jan. 22-28

Monday, January 22

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds Class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center; 4 p.m. Beginner Yoga at the Gaukler Wellness Center; 6:30 p.m. Pickle Ball (Intro) at the Recreation Center (REC); 7 p.m. Equipment Tutorial at the Gaukler Wellness Center; b-Fit 24/7 Free from 4-6 p.m.

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library What the Craft! is at 4 p.m.

The Valley City Public Schools Cafe Concert will be held at 7 p.m. in the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Tuesday, January 23

On the Move’s b-Fit 24/7 Free from 7-8 a.m.; Walk Away the Pounds Class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Coding Club meets from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Valley City Rotary Club Pancake Supper will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the VFW Club.

Wednesday, January 24

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds Class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center; Walking Track all day at the Gaukler Wellness Center, b-Fit 24/7 Free from 4-6 p.m.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Megan Fuller is at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Andrea Winter is at 10:30 a.m. Movie Time, featuring “Hello Dolly,” is at 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 25

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds Class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle day is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Anime Club meets from 4 to 6 p.m. and In Knots Crochet is at 6:30 p.m.

The Monroe Doctrine, a local bluegrass band, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Vault Coffee Shop, Bakery and Center for the Arts in Valley City.

Friday, January 26

On the Move’s b-Fit 24/7 Free from 7-8 a.m.; 8 a.m. AquaFit at the Gaukler Wellness Center (bring your own towel.)

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Music and Movement will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, January 27

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library LEGO Club meets at 10:30 a.m. and the movie “Despicable Me 3” will be shown at 1 p.m.

CHI Health at Home Mardi Gras Gala will be held from 5:30 p.m. to midnight at the Valley City Eagles Club, 345 12th Ave. NE. The social starts at 5:30, an hors d’oeuvres buffet starts at 6:30, and a silent auction, activities, entertainment and door prizes will be held throughout the evening. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact CHI Health at Home at 855-860-3464. Mardi Gras attire is encouraged but not required.