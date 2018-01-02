COMING UP THIS WEEK: Jan. 2-7

Tuesday, January 2

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

Wednesday, January 3

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Thursday, January 4

A public meeting regarding the proposed Valley City Public Schools Athletic Complex will be held at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center lobby.

Barnes County Senior Center supper night, featuring roast beef and entertainment by Greg Hager, is at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, January 5

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

Saturday, January 6 through Sunday, January 7

Dakota Territory Gun Collection Show will be held at the North Dakota Winter Show Event Center in Valley City.