COMING UP THIS WEEK: Jan. 16-22

By: 
Heidi Harris
Staff Writer
treditor@times-online.com
Monday, January 16, 2017
VALLEY CITY, N.D.

Monday, January 16
Barnes County Courthouse will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Barnes County Sheriff’s Office and Jail will remain staffed.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

LIV FIT class will be held at Studio 29 in Valley City at 5:15 p.m. for On the Move members.

Tuesday, January 17
On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Kids Crafternoon, featuring handwarmers, will be held at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, January 18
The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Sara Engler will be held at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Melissa Lloyd will be held at 10:30 a.m.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

A spaghetti supper will be held at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Valley City from 5 to 7 p.m.

Yoga will be offered at 5:30 p.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center for On the Move members.

Thursday, January 19
On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

A Simply Soy class, taught by Sue Milender Toppen, Barnes County North Dakota State University Extension agent, will be held at 12 and 5 p.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center for On the Move members.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library What the Craft will be held at 4 p.m. and Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m.

The Barnes County Senior Center evening meal features chicken cordon bleu with entertainment by Mel Olstad, Myron Trangsrud and Jim Berntson at 5:30 p.m.

The Barnes County Historical Society Lecture Series Season 19 Presents: Dr. Gilbert Kuipers (VCSU) “Free Education” at 7 p.m. at the Barnes County Museum.

Friday, January 20
On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

Saturday, January 21
District 24 legislators will host a Legislative Forum from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Skoal Room of Valley City State University’s Student Center.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library will host board games from 2 to 4 p.m.

Valley City High School presents its annual Cafe Concert at 7 p.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Sunday, January 22
Valley City High School presents its annual Cafe Concert at 3 p.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

