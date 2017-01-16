COMING UP THIS WEEK: Jan. 16-22

Monday, January 16

Barnes County Courthouse will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Barnes County Sheriff’s Office and Jail will remain staffed.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

LIV FIT class will be held at Studio 29 in Valley City at 5:15 p.m. for On the Move members.

Tuesday, January 17

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Kids Crafternoon, featuring handwarmers, will be held at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, January 18

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Sara Engler will be held at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Melissa Lloyd will be held at 10:30 a.m.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

A spaghetti supper will be held at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Valley City from 5 to 7 p.m.

Yoga will be offered at 5:30 p.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center for On the Move members.

Thursday, January 19

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

A Simply Soy class, taught by Sue Milender Toppen, Barnes County North Dakota State University Extension agent, will be held at 12 and 5 p.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center for On the Move members.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library What the Craft will be held at 4 p.m. and Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m.

The Barnes County Senior Center evening meal features chicken cordon bleu with entertainment by Mel Olstad, Myron Trangsrud and Jim Berntson at 5:30 p.m.

The Barnes County Historical Society Lecture Series Season 19 Presents: Dr. Gilbert Kuipers (VCSU) “Free Education” at 7 p.m. at the Barnes County Museum.

Friday, January 20

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

Saturday, January 21

District 24 legislators will host a Legislative Forum from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Skoal Room of Valley City State University’s Student Center.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library will host board games from 2 to 4 p.m.

Valley City High School presents its annual Cafe Concert at 7 p.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Sunday, January 22

Valley City High School presents its annual Cafe Concert at 3 p.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.