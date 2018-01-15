COMING UP THIS WEEK: Jan. 15-21

Monday, January 15

On the Move’s 8 a.m. Aqua Fit at the Gaukler Wellness Center (bring your own towel); b-Fit 24/7 is free from 4-6 p.m. No Walk Away The Pounds today at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Courthouse will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Barnes County Sheriff’s Office and Jail will remain staffed.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

A public meeting regarding the proposed Valley City Public Schools Athletic Complex will be held at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center lobby.

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Tuesday, January 16

On the Move’s b-Fit 24/7 Free from 7-8 a.m.; Walk Away the Pounds Class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Kid Crafternoon, featuring no sew hand warmers, is at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, January 17

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds Class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center; 1 p.m. Equipment Tutorial at the Gaukler Wellness Center; Walking Track all day at the Gaukler Wellness Center, b-Fit 24/7 Free from 4-6 p.m.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Megan Fuller is at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Tifanny Greenley is at 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, January 18

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds Class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center; 5:30 p.m. Shred at the Gaukler Wellness Center.

Barnes County Senior Center supper night, featuring BBQ ribs and entertainment by Dean Scoular, Doran Chandler and Dave Oakland, is at 5:30 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Mental Health First Aid Class is held all day.

The Barnes County Historical Society Lecture Series Season 19 Presents: Joseph DeMasi “New Zealand, land of the long white cloud” at 7 p.m. 8 at the Barnes County Museum.

Friday, January 19

On the Move’s b-Fit 24/7 Free from 7-8 a.m.; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Lap Swim and 7-9 p.m. Open Swim at the Gaukler Wellness Center.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Music and Movement will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, January 20

On the Move’s 10 a.m. Beginner Cycling at the Gaukler Wellness Center. (Space is limited.)

A bluegrass jam session is scheduled will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Vault Coffee Shop in Valley City. The jam is free and open to the public and beginning bluegrass musicians are welcome. The jam is sponsored by the Bluegrass Association of North Dakota (B.A.N.D.) and the Vault Coffee Shop and Performing Arts Center. For more information contact John Andrus at 701-721-8296.

Valley City State University Solo Song Symposium will be held at 3 p.m. at Vangstad Auditorium.

A freewill offering spaghetti supper benefit for Billie Behm will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Fingal Community Center. Billie has been struggling with chronic medical issues that have prevented her from being able to work. She continues to have a multitude of doctor appointments searching for answers. There will be a silent auction and drawings throughout the evening. The benefit is sponsored by the Fingal Area Community Action Team and the Fingal Wildlife Club.

The Valley City Public Schools Cafe Concert will be held at 7 p.m. in the Hi-Liner Activity Center.