COMING UP THIS WEEK: Feb. 6-11

Monday, February 6 through Saturday, February 11

Valley City Public Schools will hold its annual Snow Week.

Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10

The Arc Thrift-E-Shop of Valley City is celebrating its 35th anniversary with prizes, refreshments and snacks.

Monday, February 6

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

National Active and Retired Federal Employees will hold their regular monthly meeting at noon at the Valley City Senior Center. A Blue Cross Blue Shield representative will attend.

Barnes County Senior Center advisory board meets at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

A farmer’s informational 2017 crop insurance update will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Teen Chill Zone will be held at 4 p.m.

Valley City Public Schools Snow Week Coronation and Pep Fest will be held at 7 p.m. in the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Tuesday, February 7

On the Move will hold an Intro to the Wellness Center equipment at 9 a.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

National Active and Retired Federal Employees meets at noon at the Barnes County Senior Center.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The annual Northern Soybean Expo will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fargo Holiday Inn. Register at 2017soyexpo-cornvention.eventbrite.com.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library LEGO Modifiable Machines will be held at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, February 8

On the Move will hold an Aqua Jog class at 9 a.m. in the pool area of the Gaukler Family Wellness Center.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd will be held at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Josh Johnson will be held at 10:30 a.m.

On the Move will hold an Intro to the Wellness Center equipment at 6 p.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center.

Thursday, February 9

On the Move will hold a Senior Fit class at 10 a.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center Fitness Room 2.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

CHI Mercy Health Foundation Giving Hearts Day open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the hospital. Laptops will be set up for online giving and treats will be served.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Anime Club meets from 4 to 6 p.m.

All parents and grandparents of grade 4 students at Washington Elementary School are invited to attend the Family Fun and Fitness Night from 7-8 p.m.

Friday, February 10

On the Move will hold a Body Power class at 5:15 a.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center Fitness Room 1.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

Saturday, February 11

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library LEGO Club meets at 10:30 a.m.

Adult Prom will be held at the Valley City Eagles Club. Doors open at 7 p.m., music starts at 8:30 p.m. and the grand march is at 9:30 p.m.