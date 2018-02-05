COMING UP THIS WEEK: Feb. 5-9

Monday, February 5

On the Move’s Aqua Fit will be held at 8 a.m. at the Gaukler Wellness Center; Walk Away the Pounds will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center; b-Fit 24/7 is free from 4-6 p.m.

Barnes County Senior Center Advisory Board meets at 9:30 a.m. and a whist tournament is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City Community Closet, located at 658 Fourth St. SW, will be open from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Lunchbox Eatery in Fort Ransom will host a “Love” sign class with Terry Carter from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Sheyenne River Valley Chapter of the North Country Trail Association annual meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Woodland Lodge, 1241 14th St. SW, Valley City. The chapter will provide a meal.

Valley City High School Snow Week Community Pep Fest and Coronation Ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. in the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Tuesday, February 6

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds Class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center; b-Fit 24/7 is free from 7-8 a.m.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

Wednesday, February 7

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd is at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Kyla Fetch is at 10:30 a.m.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds Class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center; Managing Stress Class will be held at 12 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. at the Barnes County Courthouse; b-Fit 24/7 is free from 4-6 p.m.; Walking Track is all day at the Gaukler Wellness Center.

Thursday, February 8

The third annual Grazing Workshop will be held at the Valley City VFW Club with registration at 9:30 a.m., speakers at 10 a.m., a noon soup and sandwich lunch and afternoon speakers. Attendees should RSVP to Barnes County Soil Conservation District/NRCS officer by Feb. 1 by calling 701-845-3114, ext. 3.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds Class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center; Equipment Tutorial will be held at 7 p.m. at Gaukler Wellness Center.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle day is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Anime Club meets from 4 to 6 p.m. and In Knots Crochet is at 6:30 p.m.

The Monroe Doctrine, a local bluegrass band, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Vault Coffee Shop, Bakery and Center for the Arts in Valley City.

Friday, February 9

On the Move’s b-Fit 24/7 is free from 7-8 a.m.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Music and Movement is at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, February 10

On the Move’s Cycling is at 9 a.m. at the Gaukler Wellness Center. Space is limited.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library LEGO Club meets at 10:30 a.m.

District 24 Republicans local convention will be held at 2 p.m. in Chautauqua Park in Valley City. They will be electing delegates to go to the North Dakota GOP Convention.

Sunday, February 11

District 24 Democrats convention will be held at 2 p.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center, 733 Eighth Ave. SW, Valley City.