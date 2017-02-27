COMING UP THIS WEEK: Feb. 27-March 5

Monday, February 27

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Valley City Retired Teachers meet for a noon lunch at Trinity Lutheran Church. Valley City Public Schools Superintendent Josh Johnson will speak. Bring a book or two to exchange.

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Genealogy Club meets at 5 p.m. and Happy Crafts will be held at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, February 28

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

On the Move will hold a Pulse Freezer Meals class at noon and 5 p.m. at the Barnes County Courthouse basement.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library LEGO Modifiable Machines will be held at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1

Valley City State University’s annual Wellness Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Student Center. The event features free samples, screenings, info, materials and more and is sponsored by Sanford Health and Essentia Health.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Valley City Public Schools parent-teacher conferences will be held from 4 to 7 p.m.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

Barnes County Senior Center supper night, featuring meatballs and entertainment by Tim and Becky Hager, will be held at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Saturday, March 4

District 24 legislators will host a Legislative Forum from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center in Valley City.

Sheyenne River Valley Chapter of the North Country Trail is hosting a hike from Medicine Wheel to Faust Park. Meet at the Medicine Wheel Park in Valley City at 10 a.m. to hike 8.5 miles to Faust Park with members of the Dakota Prairie Chapter.

Saturday, March 4 through Saturday, March 11

The North Dakota Winter Show will be held in Valley City. Events include PRCA rodeo performances, a country concert, commercial exhibits, tractor and pickup pulls, livestock shows, free stage shows, seminars and more. Visit www.northdakotawintershow.com or call the Winter Show office at 701-845-1401 for more information.