COMING UP THIS WEEK: Feb. 26-March 4

Monday, February 26

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center; b-Fit 24/7 is free from 4-6 p.m.; Yoga will be held at 6:30 p.m. and Equipment Tutorial will be held at 7 p.m. at the Gaukler Wellness Center.

Valley City Retired Teachers meet for a noon lunch at Trinity Lutheran Church. Contact Coni at 701-845-3664 for more information.

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Jefferson Elementary School First Grade Music Program will be held at 2 and 7 p.m. in the Jefferson Gymnasium.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library What the Craft! is at 4 p.m. and Happy Crafts! is at 5 p.m.

Stephon Ferguson, associate minister, performing artist and inspirational speaker, will speak at Valley City State University’s Vangstad Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. for a Black History Month program. For more information, contact Joey Marini at 973-303-8020 or joseph.marini@vcsu.edu.

Tuesday, February 27

On the Move’s b-Fit 24/7 is free from 7-8 a.m.; Walk Away the Pounds Class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center; Nourish Your Digestive System class will be held at 5:15 p.m. at the Barnes County Courthouse.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle tournament is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Coding Club meets from 4 to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, February 28

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Megan Fuller is at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Ready Reddy is at 10:30 a.m. Book Club meets at 2 p.m.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds Class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center; Nourish Your Digestive System class will be held at 12 p.m. at the Barnes County Courthouse; b-Fit 24/7 is free from 4-6 p.m.; Walking Track All Day at the Gaukler Wellness Center; Cycling will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Gaukler Wellness Center.

Thursday, March 1

Maple Valley Public Schools will hold Parent-Teacher Conferences from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Barnes County North Public School will hold Parent-Teacher Conferences from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Sabir’s Dining and Lounge owner Nam Sabir will share his entrepreneurial journey from 3 to 4 p.m. at his restaurant in Valley City, 338 Winter Show Road SW. The event is free and Sabir’s will provide light refreshments and coffee.

Saturday, March 3 through Saturday, March 10

The 81st annual North Dakota Winter Show will be held in Valley City.

Saturday, March 3

The North Dakota Winter Show Country Concert, featuring LOCASH and 32 Below will be held at 6 p.m. in the Main Arena of the NDWS Event Center.