COMING UP THIS WEEK: Feb. 21-26

Tuesday, February 21

On the Move will hold an Intro to the Wellness Center equipment at 9 a.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center.

Grace Free Lutheran Church in Valley City is hosting a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call Elaine at 701-845-9972 or visit www.bloodhero.com to make an appointment. There is an urgent need for blood.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Kids Crafternoon, featuring chocolate candy, will be held at 4 p.m.

On the Move will hold a Cycling class at 5:30 p.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center.

Wednesday, February 22

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd will be held at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Reada Reddy will be held at 10:30 a.m.

On the Move will hold a Cycling class at 5:30 p.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center.

On the Move will hold an Intro to the Wellness Center equipment at 6 p.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center.

Sheyenne River Valley Chapter of the North Country Trail annual meeting will be held at Woodland Lodge, 1241 14th St. SW, Valley City. The event includes dinner starting at 6 p.m.

A free Heart Health and Fitness Class will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Gaukler Wellness Center. It is sponsored by CHI Mercy Health with Valley City State University assistant professor Sarah Milner presenting. Attendees will receive a free body composition analysis. To register call 845-6456.

Thursday, February 23

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle tournament is at 1:15 p.m.

On the Move will hold a Yoga class at 6:30 p.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center Fitness Room 2.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Anime Club will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., and Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, February 24

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

Saturday, February 25

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Breakfast with the Friends will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, and LEGO Club meets at 10:30 a.m.

Red River Singles 50s and 60s Dance, featuring the music of Lute Simley, will be held from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the West Fargo VFW Club. For more information, visit www.red-river-singles.org or call 701-367-8186.

Valley City American Legion Club will be hosting a jam session at the Legion Club from 1-4 p.m. Music will be from the 40s and 50s era.

Sunday, February 26

Epworth United Methodist Men’s French Toast Brunch will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church, 680 Eighth Ave. SW, Valley City. The menu features french toast, sausage, fruits, assorted syrups and beverage. Proceeds will be used to support Epworth’s Youth Ministries.

A fundraiser for the Dazey Fire Department will be held at Dazey City Hall. A spaghetti dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a musical performance by Blind Joe and Shaleen will be held at 3 p.m.