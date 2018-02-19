COMING UP THIS WEEK: Feb. 19-25

Monday, February 19

On the Move’s b-Fit 24/7 is free from 4-6 p.m.; No school – no Walk Away the Pounds Class today at the Hi-Liners Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Barnes County Courthouse will be closed in observance of President’s Day. The Barnes County Sheriff’s Office and Jail will remain staffed.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library will be closed in observance of President’s Day.

Tuesday, February 20

On the Move’s b-Fit 24/7 is free from 7-8 a.m.; Walk Away the Pounds Class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center; 5:30 p.m. Shred at the Gaukler Wellness Center.

Valley City State University General Student Recital will be held at 11 a.m. at Froemke Auditorium.

To make sure there is a dependable blood supply locally, United Blood Services has scheduled a community blood drive at Grace Free Lutheran Church from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call Elaine Miedema at 701-845-9972.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Kids Crafternoon, featuring chocolate candy, is at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, February 21

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd is at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Tiffany Greenley is at 10:30 a.m. Movie time is at 1:30 p.m.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds Class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center; b-Fit 24/7 is free from 4-6 p.m.; Walking Track All Day at the Gaukler Wellness Center.

Thursday, February 22

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds Class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Anime Club meets from 4 to 6 p.m. and In Knots Crochet is at 6:30 p.m.

The Monroe Doctrine, a local bluegrass band, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Vault Coffee Shop, Bakery and Center for the Arts in Valley City.

Friday, February 23

On the Move’s b-Fit 24/7 is free from 7-8 a.m.; Aqua Fit will be held at 8 a.m. at the Gaukler Wellness Center.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Music and Movement is at 10:30 a.m.

The Father/Daughter Dance will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club. The event will include prizes, music, refreshments, food, dancing and photos available.

Valley City State University Choir Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Vangstad Auditorium.

Saturday, February 24

On the Move’s Equipment Tutorial will be held at 10 a.m. at the Gaukler Wellness Center.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library LEGO Club meets at 10:30 a.m. and the movie “Wonder” will be shown at 1 p.m.

Sunday, February 26

Paraphrase Theatre presents “Witnesses,” a one-actor, eight-character fresh look at Jesus at the Litchville School Gym at 2:30 p.m. A freewill offering will be accepted.