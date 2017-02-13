COMING UP THIS WEEK: Feb. 13-19

Monday, February 13

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library What the Craft will be held at 4 p.m.

Former BMX pro racer Tony Hoffman will speak on addiction recovery to students in grades seven through 12 from Valley City High School, Barnes County North and Maple Valley High School at 1:30 p.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center; to parents and the community at 6 p.m. at the HAC; and to VCSU students and staff at 7:30 p.m. at Vangstad Auditorium.

Tuesday, February 14

On the Move will hold an Intro to the Wellness Center equipment at 9 a.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

National Active and Retired Federal Employees meets at noon at the Barnes County Senior Center. A Blue Cross Blue Shield representative will attend. Prospective members are welcome and asked to bring an item for the food pantry.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Board meets at 5:15 p.m.

On the Move will hold a Yoga class at 5:30 p.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center.

Wednesday, February 15

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Sara Engler will be held at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Andrea Winter will be held at 10:30 a.m. Book Club meets at 2 p.m.

On the Move will hold an Intro to the Wellness Center equipment at 6 p.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center.

Thursday, February 16

The Barnes County Soil Conservation District has rescheduled its second annual Grazing Workshop. The educational workshop for local ranchers will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Valley City Eagles Club. The day begins with coffee and registration at 9 a.m. followed by a series of workshops.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

The Barnes County Senior Center evening meal features roast beef with entertainment by Doran Chandler and Dean Scoular at 5:30 p.m. It is wear red night.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Bill of Rights - Past, Present and Future presentation will be held at 6:30 p.m.

On the Move will hold a Zumba Gold class at 6:30 p.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center Fitness Room 1.

Friday, February 17

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

Saturday, February 18

On the Move will hold a Yoga class at 9 a.m. at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center Fitness Room 2.

District 24 legislators will host a Legislative Forum from 9 to 11 a.m. at Lisbon Public Schools Commons Area.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library will hold board games from 2 to 4 p.m.

Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19

The North Dakota state Pinochle Tournament will be held at the Valley City Eagles Club. Sign up at www.ValleyCityChamber.com.

Sunday, February 19

A Bridal Showcase will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at Woodland Steakhouse Bar and Grill, 3475 Woodland Park, Valley City. The event will feature consultations and displays from Lush Wedding Design and Rental, Woodland Steakhhouse and area merchants.