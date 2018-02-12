COMING UP THIS WEEK: Feb. 12-18

Monday, February 12 and Tuesday, February 13

Valley City Public Schools will hold Parent-Teacher Conferences from 4 to 7 p.m.

Monday, February 12

The Dakota Power Bull Sale will be held at the North Dakota Winter Show Event Center.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center; Equipment Tutorial will be held at the Gaukler Wellness Center at 1 p.m.; b-Fit 24/7 is free from 4-6 p.m.

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Teen Chill Zone is at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, February 13

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds Class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center; b-Fit 24/7 is free from 7-8 a.m.

National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association meets at noon at the Barnes County Senior Center. Pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Board meets at 5:15 p.m.

Wednesday, February 14

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Megan Fuller is at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Andrea Winter is at 10:30 a.m.

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds Class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center; b-Fit 24/7 is free from 4-6 p.m.; Walking Track All Day at the Gaukler Wellness Center.

Thursday, February 15

On the Move’s Walk Away the Pounds Class will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Hi-Liner Activity Center; Senior Fit will be held at 10 a.m. at the Gaukler Wellness Center.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library is hosting a class on Senior Scams and Frauds at 10:30 a.m.

Barnes County Senior Center supper night, featuring oven chicken and entertainment, is at 5:30 p.m.

The Barnes County Historical Society Lecture Series Season 19 Presents: Susan Milender-Toppen “WWI Nutrition: Then and Now” at 7 p.m. at the Barnes County Museum.

Friday, February 16

On the Move’s b-Fit 24/7 is free from 7-8 a.m.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Music and Movement is at 10:30 a.m. and “My Little Pony: The Movie” will be shown at 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 17 through Sunday, February 18

The North Dakota State Pinochle Tournament will be held at the Valley City Eagles Club. Registration forms are available at the Valley City Chamber Office inside the Rosebud Visitors Center or online at www.valleycitychamber.com.